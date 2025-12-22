Texas hospital taps nurse as CEO

Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas.

Ms. Shaiffer brings more than 18 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the hospital.

She has served as chief nursing officer of the 83-bed acute care hospital since 2021 and added COO responsibilities in August. Under her leadership, the hospital implemented initiatives to improve nurse retention, eliminate contract labor expenses, and enhance patient satisfaction, the release said.

She previously served as CNO of Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colo.

In her new role, Ms. Shaiffer will continue serving as CNO.

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is a joint venture between Austin, Texas-based Seton Healthcare Family and Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.