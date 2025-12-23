HSHS taps market chief nursing officer

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System has appointed Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, as Central Illinois Market chief nursing officer, effective Jan. 19.

In her new role, Ms. Garnica will oversee nursing practices and operations across five hospitals: HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, according to a Dec. 22 health system news release.

Ms. Garnica most recently served as associate vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. She previously held leadership roles at SSM Health St. Mary’s Health Center and SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Hospital Sisters Health System operates 13 hospitals across Central and Southern Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin.