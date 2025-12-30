Hospital CEO appointed New York City deputy mayor of HHS

Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, has been appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appointed her to the role, where she will expand and improve access to healthcare services, according to a Dec. 30 news release from Mr. Mamdani’s office shared with Becker’s.

Dr. Arteaga Landaverde has served as CEO of the 545-bed hospital in New York City since February 2021. During her tenure, she partnered with government leaders to secure funding for capital improvements, including renovations to the hospital’s main entrance, intensive care units, labor and delivery suite and women’s pavilion. She also oversaw implementation of NYC Health + Hospitals’ first comprehensive employee wellness program.

In her new role, she will oversee the city’s department of health and mental hygiene, social services, aging, veterans services, youth and community development, the Administration for Children’s Services, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. She will work with the mayor-elect and agencies across city government to improve public health and safety, the release said.

“My life’s work has been dedicated to making this city a better place — ensuring that every New Yorker, no matter who they are or where they come from, has access to healthcare, safety, and the services they need,” Dr. Arteaga Landaverde said in the release. “I am excited to join this administration in delivering the essential services, support, and care New Yorkers deserve — and in helping build a safer, more livable city for everyone.”

The announcement comes a day after Mr. Mamdani renominated Mitchell Katz, MD, as president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. The health system’s board subsequently approved his reappointment.