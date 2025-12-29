NYC Health + Hospitals CEO reappointed 

Mitchell Katz, MD, has been reappointed president and CEO of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani renominated Dr. Katz to the health system’s board, according to a Dec. 29 news release from Mr. Mamdani’s office. The board subsequently approved the reappointment.

Dr. Katz has led the health system since 2018, overseeing more than 40,000 employees across 11 hospitals, five skilled nursing facilities and dozens of community health centers.

“I want to thank Mayor-elect Mamdani and the NYC Health + Hospitals Board for allowing me to continue to serve and care for New Yorkers,” Dr. Katz said in a Dec. 29 statement shared with Becker’s. “In New York City health care is a human right, and the City’s health care system ensures that everyone has a place to receive high-quality, affordable care without exception.”

The reappointment comes as NYC Health + Hospitals advances a partnership that will merge the system with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maimonides Health. Under the deal, Maimonides would adopt Epic and bring its three hospitals under the public health system.

During his tenure, Dr. Katz has helped expand access to care through NYC Care, a program for uninsured New Yorkers that now serves more than 100,000 members. He also oversaw the implementation of a modern electronic health record system and launched housing initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness.

Dr. Katz previously served as director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, where he created an ambulatory care network, and as director and health officer of the San Francisco Department of Health.