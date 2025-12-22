HCA TriStar hospital taps new vice president of HR

Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center has named Devon Sirney vice president of human resources, according to a Dec. 22 LinkedIn post.

The hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Health in Brentwood, Tenn.

In her new role, Ms. Sirney will spearhead human resources strategies by overseeing the 234-bed hospital’s compliance, employee engagement, talent management and workforce planning.

“[Ms.] Sirney has served in human resources roles within the HCA Healthcare for the past 12 years, most recently supporting clinical operations focused on emergency and hospital medicine,” the post said.