MemorialCare names hospital chief executive

Lara Khouri has been named chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., effective Feb. 16.

Ms. Khouri most recently served as president and COO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to an internal MemorialCare announcement shared with Becker’s on Dec. 29. During her tenure, she oversaw record growth in market share and revenue, expanded research initiatives and led the development of several clinical programs.

Before joining Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2015, she was executive director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s integrated care organization, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also served on advisory groups and boards for organizations including the American Hospital Association and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“Lara is not only an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, but also a person of deep integrity and compassion,” MemorialCare President David Kim, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker’s on Dec. 29. “Her commitment to pediatric care and her vision for transforming healthcare delivery align perfectly with our mission at MemorialCare.”

Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital is part of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare.