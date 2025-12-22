Maine hospital taps successor for 30-year CEO

Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, has named Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, as CEO.

Ms. Comis has more than two decades of experience with the hospital, according to a Dec. 19 Facebook post from the hospital. She has served in multiple leadership roles, including emergency department nurse manager, director of ambulatory services, chief nursing officer and most recently, COO.

She succeeds Richard Willett, who dedicated more than 50 years to the hospital. Mr. Willett first joined Redington-Fairview in September 1972 as director of pharmacy and became CEO in October 1991, serving in the role for more than three decades.

Under Mr. Willett’s leadership, the hospital modernized its facilities, expanded services and strengthened its commitment to community-focused care.