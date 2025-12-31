HSHS taps 3 new market CFOs

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System has named CFOs for three of its markets.

Amy Crouch has been appointed CFO of HSHS Wisconsin, which comprises Green Bay-based HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay-based HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Sheboygan-based HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Onconto Falls-based HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

Ms. Crouch has served as interim CFO for the Wisconsin market since fall 2025. Prior to her new role, she served as CFO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.

HSHS also named Divya Matai CFO of its Central Illinois market and Illinois Physician Enterprise. The market comprises Springfield-based HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Effingham-based HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Decatur-based HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Litchfield-based HSHS St. Francis Hospital and Shelbyville-based HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.

HSHS’ Illinois Physician Enterprise comprises the HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Cardiovascular, Physician Clinical Integration Network, HSHS Accountable Care and Prairie Education & Research Cooperative.

Ms. Matai has served in the role in an interim capacity since fall. Prior to that, she was vice president and CFO of various divisions of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. She previously served as market CFO of Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Lastly, HSHS named Mark Thorn CFO of its Southern Illinois market. It comprises O’Fallon-based HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Breese-based HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland-based HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Greenville-based HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Mr. Thorn previously served as executive director of finance and operations for Troy, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital Lincoln and Mercy Hospital Washington. He also served as CFO of Troy-based Lincoln County Medical Center and Albany, Mo.-based Northwest Medical Center.