UHS extends CEO’s term through 2028

Marc Miller’s term as president and CEO of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has been extended through 2028, according to a Dec. 30 SEC filing.

The compensation committee of UHS’s board of directors approved amendments to Mr. Miller’s employment agreement, setting his term as CEO to end Jan. 1, 2029. The agreement is subject to earlier termination and includes automatic one-year renewals unless either party elects otherwise.

Mr. Miller became CEO in 2021 and has served as president since 2009. He joined UHS in 1995, according to the system’s website.

In a Dec. 29 LinkedIn post, Mr. Miller said he is focused on continued growth at the system going into 2026. UHS completed its first full year operating West Henderson (Nev.) Hospital, opened Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington D.C., and plans to open Alan B. Miller Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in spring 2026.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to build on this momentum in 2026 and beyond — and to continue advancing health and wellness in the communities we proudly serve,” Mr. Miller said in the post.