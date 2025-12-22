Cooper University hospital CEO steps down

Joanne Carrocino stepped down Nov. 7 as CEO of Cape May, N.J.-based Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

The decision came shortly after the one-year anniversary of Cooper University Health Care’s acquisition of Cape Regional Health System, a system spokesperson said in a Dec. 22 statement shared with Becker’s.

“She had a long and distinguished career serving the people of Cape May County,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for her contributions and her leadership in bringing Cape Regional Health System and Cooper together to deliver advanced, high-quality care to the residents and visitors of the region’s shore communities.”

Ms. Carrocino was appointed CEO in February 2004, according to the spokesperson.

Becker’s has reached out to Ms. Carrocino and will update this story if more information becomes available.