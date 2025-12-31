Below are the 21 hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker’s reported on in December:

1. Amy Crouch was appointed CFO of HSHS Wisconsin, which comprises four hospitals.

2. Divya Matai was named CFO of HSHS’ Central Illinois market, which comprises five hospitals, and its Illinois Physician Enterprise.

3. Mark Thorn was appointed as CFO of HSHS’ Southern Illinois market, which comprises four hospitals.

4. Antonio “Tony” Chavira Jr. has been named CFO of Tyler County Hospital in Woodville, Texas. Mr. Chavira will succeed Scott McCluskey, who retired in late November.

5. Perry Sham was appointed CFO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

6. Amy Gonzalez was appointed assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

7. Jonathan Rosenthal was named CFO of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital – Chicago after serving in an interim capacity.

8. Grayson Taylor was appointed CFO of Waco-based Ascension Providence.

9. Karen Coleman will retire as assistant CFO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center.

10. Cheryl Matejka, CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy, will retire Dec. 31, after being with the system for 19 years.

11. Sef Ghanem was named vice president of finance and CFO of Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Health.

12. Muriel Osburn was named CFO of Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center.

13. Kevin Hammons, was appointed CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Jason Johnson was named system executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Hammons previously served as system CFO. The two have served in these roles on an interim basis since Oct. 1 following CEO Tim Hingtgen’s retirement.

14. Carlos Bohorquez was named CFO of San Diego-based UC San Diego Health.

15. Amy Rice was named CFO of Benton, Ark.-based Saline Health System.

16. Tyler Bodiford was named CFO of HCA Medical City Decatur (Texas).

17. Alicia Maitland was named CFO of Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health.

18. Glenn Williams was appointed CFO of Grand Junction, Colo.- based Community Hospital.

19. Theresa Fite has been named CFO of Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

20. Austin Rodgers was appointed CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth LaGrange (Ill.).

21. Giancarlo Di Costanzo was named associate CFO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Regional Hospital & Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.