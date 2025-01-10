UCHealth CFO to retire

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth CFO Dan Rieber is retiring after serving as the health system's CFO since 2018.

He will assist in the search for his successor and will continue in the role until the next CFO is named, according to a Jan. 10 UCHealth news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Rieber will retire after a 25-year career in healthcare, including 18 years of service to UCHealth and University of Colorado Hospital, according to the release.

"Dan has been an essential member of UCHealth’s leadership team for many years, supporting our focus on innovation initiatives, patient experience, access and quality," UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth Concordia said in the release. "He will leave behind a strong legacy focused on serving communities throughout Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska."