Kamaria Smith-Frayer has been named CFO of Sun City Center, Fla.-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

The 138-bed hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Smith-Frayer was assistant CFO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

She also served as interim CFO at HCA Florida South Tampa and West Tampa Hospitals and acting CFO of the West Florida Division's Joint Venture.