60 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Hospitals and health systems began 2026 with a flurry of executive moves. Since Dec. 19, 2025, Becker’s has tracked 60 leadership changes, including 10 in the new year.

Editor’s note: This live page was launched Jan. 2, 2026, and will be updated regularly.

2026

Jan. 1-2

1. Dave Cole, vice chair of the Center for Digital Health at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is stepping down from his role.

2. Ebony Boulware, MD, stepped into the role of chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

3. Michele Williams, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Methodist Fremont (Neb.) Health.

4. Anthony Sunzeri was named CFO of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Medical Center.

5. Tom Hammerton, president of the OSF HealthCare Foundation and chief development officer of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, shared plans to retire.

6. Jason Plamondon, MSN, RN, was appointed chief administrative officer of Providence Seaside (Ore.) Hospital.

7. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, was named an executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

8. Mir Wasif Ali, MD, was elected chief of staff at Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

9. Tamar Goldblatt was named vice president of payer revenue strategy and contracting at St. Louis-based Ascension.

10. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2025

Dec. 19-31

11. Susan Takacs was appointed COO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C.

12. Nicholas Johnson was named CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

13. Amy Crouch was appointed CFO of HSHS Wisconsin, a market of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

14. Divya Matai was appointed CFO of the HSHS Central Illinois market and Illinois Physician Enterprise.

15. Mark Thorn was named CFO of the HSHS Southern Illinois market.



16. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

17. Abby Jackson was appointed vice president and chief compliance officer of Children’s Mercy Kansas City in Missouri.

18. Paul Peterson was named COO of DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria, Texas.

19. Hudson Sutton was appointed executive director of operations at AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga.

20. Jason Hill was appointed vice chair of hospital medicine and innovation at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

21. Matt Leary was named CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic.

22. Fallon Phillips was named assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

23. Antonio “Tony” Chavira Jr. was named CFO of Tyler County Hospital in Woodville, Texas.

24. Bowei Hao was appointed chief strategy and growth officer at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

25. Walter Young, MD, was appointed interim chief medical officer at Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health.

26. Mitchell Katz, MD, was reappointed president and CEO of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

27. Sanjay Desai, MD, was named vice dean for education at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University’s medical school.

28. Lara Khouri was named chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif.

29. Kim Moody was appointed vice president and chief accounting officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

30. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC HealthCare System in Towson, Md.

31. David Pierick was named director of finance for service lines at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

32. David Yu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of New Orleans-based Manning Family Children’s.

33. Sonney Sapra was named CIO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

34. Brian Sinotte was named president of the UCSF Health Network, part of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

35. Carlton Rule, MD, was named chief quality officer at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

36. Perry Sham was named CFO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

37. Kavita Sharma, MD, was named associate chief medical officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

38. Amy Gonzalez was named assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

39. Zach Yoder was appointed interim president of St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.

40. Lisa Schepers, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Ill., will serve as interim president of the hospital.

41. Paul Krakovitz, MD, was appointed CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

42. Jonathan Rosenthal was named CFO of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital – Chicago.

43. Brad Carvellas was appointed senior vice president and chief digital officer at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie.

44. Katherine Bourbeau-Medinilla, MD, was named the first chief population health officer and associate chief medical officer of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

45. Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, was appointed Central Illinois Market chief nursing officer at Hospital Sisters Health System.

46. Joanne Carrocino stepped down as CEO of Cape May, N.J.-based Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

47. Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

48. Tim Kirsch, MD, was appointed the inaugural chief medical officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wy.

49. Laura Baxter, BSN, RN, was appointed chief clinical officer of Waukon, Iowa-based Veterans Memorial Hospital.

50. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas.

51. Abraham Houng, MD, was appointed chief academic officer of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

52. Devon Sirney was named vice president of human resources at Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

53. David Ratcliff, MD, stepped down as chief medical officer of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s chief quality officer, Anthony Williams, MD, was selected as his successor.

54. Nicole Phillips was named senior vice president and chief marketing, brand and consumer experience officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

55. Geetha Gangu, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital | Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

56. Bobby Olm-Shipman was named president of Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.).

57. Forest Hannah was appointed vice president of finance for three Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine critical access hospitals in the system’s central region.

58. Kate Sawa was named the inaugural chief philanthropy officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

59. Curt Sudbeck was appointed COO of Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan.

60. Courtney Schmelzle was named HIPAA privacy officer at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.