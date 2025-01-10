New Mexico system names CFO

Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services has named David McGrail CFO.

Mr. McGrail joins the health system with 15 years of experience as a hospital CFO, according to a Jan. 9 news release from Rehoboth McKinley. He spent more than eight years as CFO for hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, including Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center and Women’s Hospital.

Earlier in his career, Mr. McGrail worked as a perfusionist in the surgery department for Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Health System, according to the release.





