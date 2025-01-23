OSU Wexner taps new CFO

Columbus-based The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has named Richard Silveria system CFO, effective April 1 — pending approval from OSU's board of trustees.

In his new role, Mr. Silveria will oversee the OSU Health Plan, data analytics, revenue cycle, managed care, supply chain and finances for the medical center, according to a Jan. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Silveria currently serves as senior vice president and CFO for Mashpee, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare. He also served as executive vice president and CFO at the University of Chicago Medicine from 2017 to 2021.