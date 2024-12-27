The next health system C-suite obsession

Health system executives spent the last few years building financial stability after the pandemic and adjusting to workforce shifts. Those areas will remain important in 2025, but a new obsession for C-suite executives is emerging. Or, more accurately, re-emerging.

Solving capacity issues and becoming more efficient with patient throughput is a top priority for next year, several CEOs and top health system executives recently told Becker's. Many are operating at or near capacity, especially with workforce challenges persisting, and leadership teams are looking for immediate solutions.

"Our major headwinds are related to capacity, both inaptent and ambulatory," said Robert Corona, DO, CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. "We are struggling to recruit specialists in anesthesia, radiology and pediatric subspecialties. We continue to turn away approximately 7,500 transfer requests per year [due to capacity]."

SUNY Upstate operates all hospitals, including the children's hospital, at 110% capacity most days, reaching 120% capacity during peak times. Emergency department volume and ambulance visits are also steadily rising.

"We often have 35 to 40 admitted 'boarders' in our ED at any one time," said Dr. Corona. "We are working to manage through by growing our ambulatory access, telehealth and mobile health offerings. We are also using new technologies to improve our throughput and operating room efficiencies."

Dr. Corona is hardly alone. A recent survey from Vizient shows 52.8% of hospital and health system leaders see patient access, throughput and capacity as top focus areas for 2025. Volumes are still elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report," and while growth has slowed this year, leaders are still contending with big capacity issues.

"The industry's competitive landscape has irrevocably shifted, and the performance gap between the best and worst has widened. Health systems must chart this new territory with less capital, which makes strategy – from both a financial and operational lens – essential," according to Vizient.

Marty Sargeant, CEO of Keck Medicine at USC, cited the cost of capacity as one of the biggest challenges to growth next year. He also has his eye on changing regulations and shifts to at-home care eroding hospital margins. Nationally, nonprofit operating margins are around 4%, and projected to stay low next year, which could hinder a system's ability to fund technology purchases that would make patient throughput more efficient.

"Reimbursement increases are not keeping pace with increases in labor and supply costs," Mr. Sergeant said. "Finding resources for strategic investments, especially in technology, has become increasingly difficult and isn't likely to ease in 2025. Despite these challenges, the medical center has remained financially strong and is investing strategically in resources for our tertiary/quaternary patients, who comprise the majority of our patient population."

Cherie Smith, PhD, RN, president of Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio, part of OhioHealth, said her top priority over the next two to three years is improving patient throughput to ensure inpatient beds are available for patients in need.

"It is deeply concerning when we are unable to accommodate the volume of patients requiring inpatient care in a timely manner, resulting in patients held in the emergency department while they wait on a bed to become available in the hospital," she said. "The challenge is not unique to our hospitals, but is a common issue, especially during peak periods and winter months to many hospitals across the country."

Dr. Smith's teams are dedicated to safe discharges and connecting patients with resources and follow-up care when needed, but the resources are limited and it can be challenging to find available post-acute care beds. As a result, the hospital is expanding to accommodate the needs of the community.

Every member of the executive team is thinking about capacity and expanding access to care. Shelly Schorer, CFO of the California Division for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, said her top priority for improving patient access to care in the next two to three years is expanding access through extended hours and adding clinicians as well as urgent care sites to the network.

"It is also imperative that we maintain a continued focus on safety and quality by actively participating in high reliability programs to drive improvements and enhance patient outcomes," she said.

Children's and specialty hospitals are feeling the pinch as well. Despite serving a narrow patient population, they're seeing increased volumes.

"Demand for pediatric specialty services continues to grow, yet capacity limitations and barriers persist," said Ben Goodstein, vice president and chief ambulatory officer of Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital. "We are actively addressing these challenges by optimizing scheduling processes, expanding provider capacity and exploring partnerships to reduce wait times and increase service availability, ensuring timely care for the children who need us most."

Health systems already overburdened by patient volume have reason to act quickly; Sg2, a Vizient company, projects hospital inpatient utilization days will increase 9% in the next 10 years, and outpatient volumes are expected to jump 15% as well. Health systems with a successful approach will engender trust in the community, while those that fail risk frustrating patients, losing their loyalty and stymying long-term growth.

"To harness these trends, healthcare leaders must look deeper and shift from transactional growth to create access that delivers a compelling, value-driven experience for patients," according to the Vizient report. "This means developing access points that prioritize convenience, meet the needs of different segments in an individualized way, encourage engagement and build lasting trust."

The report notes typical systems capture less than half of patients' total healthcare spend, while loyal patients spending 75% or more of their dollars with a single system generate more than three times the revenue of an uncommitted one. The Vizient report underscores the importance of loyal patient growth with a simple equation: for a $2 billion system, increasing the number of loyal patients by 1% means $40 million revenue jump.

"The key to maximizing access and care is to look at your overall lifetime relationship with the patient and prioritize what interactions and populations you should target to create the highest impact and value possible for them – and then steer away from those interactions that fall short," said Yelena Bouaziz, principal of intelligence at Vizient.