15 most common CMS citations in 2025

In 2025, CMS accreditation agencies, such as The Joint Commission and DNV Healthcare, conducted 4,523 surveys at U.S. hospitals.

Here were the 15 most common citations from these surveys, according to data from CMS’ Quality and Certification Oversight Reports:

1. Patient rights: Care in a safe setting — 267 citations (5% of hospitals were cited for this)

2. RN supervision of nursing care — 257 (4.4%)

3. Patient rights — 208 (4%)

4. Supervision of contract staff — 203 (3.7%)

5. Compliance with 489.24 (transfers) — 197 (4%)

6. Nursing services — 160 (3.2%)

7. Medical screening exam — 150 (3.1%)

8. Nursing care plan — 112 (2.2%)

9. Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment — 102 (1.9%)

10. Administration of drugs — 88 (1.8%)

11. Patient rights: Informed consent — 81 (1.6%)

12. Patient safety — 69 (1.2%)

13. Infection control surveillance and prevention — 62 (1.2%)

14. Appropriate transfer — 59 (1.2%)

15. Patient rights: Restraint or seclusion — 59 (1.2%)