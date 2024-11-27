Risk of heart problems persists years after COVID infection: 4 study findings

A recent study using data from the UK BioBank highlighted the extended risk of major adverse cardiac events in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Cleveland Clinic and published Oct. 9 in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, underscores the long-term cardiovascular impact of the virus, particularly for those who were hospitalized.

Here are four key findings: