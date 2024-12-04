UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York City

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 4 in what appears to be "a brazen and targeted attack," according to the New York Police Department.

A masked gunman, who had been lying in wait for several minutes, approached Mr. Thompson at 6:46 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown and shot him at least once in the back and once in the right leg. The suspect fled on foot before escaping on an e-bike and was last seen in Central Park.

Mr. Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The NYPD is actively searching for the suspect and has launched an ongoing investigation. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the attack. A motive is currently unknown.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," the company said in a public statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Mr. Thompson was in New York for UnitedHealth Group's 2024 Investor Conference taking place at the Hilton. UHG CEO Andrew Witty abruptly canceled the event about one hour after it had started, citing "a very serious medical situation" with a team member.

Mr. Thompson, 50, was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He first joined Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and held numerous leadership positions across the company. Before UnitedHealth, he held management roles at PwC in Minnesota. He graduated with a bachelors of business administration and accounting from the University of Iowa in 1997.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told The New York Times that the killing is "horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota."

This is a developing story and will be updated.