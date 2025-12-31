NIH neurology director to exit

The National Institutes of Health has terminated its contract with Walter Koroshetz, MD, director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dr. Koroshetz had held leadership roles at the institute for nearly 20 years, according to a Dec. 27 statement from the American Academy of Neurology. He joined the institute in 2007 and was named director in 2015, MedPage Today reported Dec. 29.

He informed colleagues in a Dec. 26 email that his tenure may end Dec. 28 but was later granted a four-week extension “for an orderly transition,” according to sources at the institute, MedPage Today reported. His exit will leave 14 of the NIH’s 27 institutes and centers without permanent leadership, Reuters reported Dec. 17.

The academy expressed “significant concern over the abrupt decision,” adding that it was made without a formal announcement, clear succession plan or consultation with key stakeholders.

“NINDS plays a vital role in funding and directing research into the brain and central nervous system,” the academy wrote. “Discoveries resulting from NINDS-funded research have saved countless lives and made it possible for millions of Americans to live better with neurological disease. For this critical work to continue, it is essential that NINDS has strong leadership that will remain committed to evidence-based medicine.”

Becker’s has reached out to NIH and NINDS and will update this story if more information becomes available.