5 revenue cycle leaders to know

Health systems across the U.S. continue to navigate mounting financial pressures, shifting reimbursement models and growing administrative complexity — placing revenue cycle leadership at the center of operational success. Each week, Becker’s is highlighting five revenue cycle leaders to know, recognizing executives who are driving performance, improving patient financial experiences and advancing innovative strategies to strengthen their organizations’ financial health.

Becker’s is accepting nominations for revenue cycle leaders to be featured in this weekly series and for the “Becker’s CFO and Revenue Cycle Podcast.” We are also recruiting speakers for the Becker’s IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, Sept. 14-17, 2026, at the Hilton Chicago. Reach out to Andrew Cass (acass@beckershealthcare.com) or Alan Condon (acondon@beckershealthcare.com).

Five revenue cycle leaders to know:

Robert Boos. Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Mr. Boos joined Covenant Health in March, providing leadership for patient accounting, revenue cycle integrity and patient registration. Mr. Boos has more than 30 years of revenue cycle leadership experience. He most recently served as chief revenue officer at Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health. At Centra, he guided payer strategy, Medicare Advantage positioning and denial prevention initiatives. He oversaw sustained improvements in cash performance, accounts receivable and denial reduction.

Donna Fortson. Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Wellspan Health (York, Pa.). Ms. Fortson joined WellSpan in 2021 as vice president of revenue cycle before being promoted to her current role in June 2025. Her innovative revenue cycle improvements have generated strong financial results, including a five-year run rate of $212 million, far surpassing initial budget projections. Her expertise in strategic negotiations led to the successful renegotiation of vendor contracts, resulting in $2.4 million in savings for the health system.

Elise Myers. Chief Revenue Officer at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Ms. Myers joined Keck Medicine in January 2025 to serve as the system’s first chief revenue officer. She plays a pivotal role in driving revenue strategy and innovation for the health system. She previously spent 16 years at Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Swedish Health Services, where she helped build a new revenue cycle organization for Swedish and later helped manage the integration of Providence and Swedish into a single revenue cycle organization.

Sunitha Reddy. Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Operations at Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Ms. Reddy joined Prime Healthcare in 2013 as vice president of operations and added the title of chief revenue officer in November 2022. She leads strategies and initiatives toward revenue generation and improving alignment between all revenue-related functions for the system, which has recently grown to 55 hospitals. She has driven initiatives rooted in data and best practices that improved efficiency and strengthened revenue performance. Before joining Prime, Ms. Reddy was a strategy and operations consultant for GE Healthcare Camden Group.

Sharlene Seidman. Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Ms. Seidman joined Johns Hopkins in February and provides leadership for all activities related to the revenue cycle operations management of the Johns Hopkins Health System and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. These responsibilities include managing the overall strategy, execution and delivery of revenue cycle services. Ms. Seidman has more than 30 years of experience in academic medicine and most recently served as vice president of revenue cycle at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.