New Ascension CEO puts access, modernization in spotlight

As Eduardo Conrado steps into the top leadership role at St. Louis-based Ascension, he outlined his vision for the organization and his priorities for 2026. Mr. Conrado, who became president in 2023, assumed the CEO role in addition to his role as president effective Jan. 1.

On Jan. 5, he posted a public message highlighting three strategic focus areas for the organization — along with his leadership approach rooted in mission.

1. Strengthening access to care. Mr. Conrado wrote that Ascension is “investing in the services communities rely on most — women and children’s care, behavioral health, specialty care, primary care, ambulatory surgery, imaging, and targeted expansions in the places where demand is growing.” This includes a definitive agreement to acquire AmSurg, an ASC operator with more than 250 facilities in 34 states, in a deal reportedly valued at about $3.9 billion.

2. Continuing to modernize care delivery. He said modernization is focused on “simplifying processes, strengthening decision-making, and improving every touchpoint of the patient journey.” Ascension plans to build on both existing technology infrastructure and new capabilities to scale improvements across its system.

3. Deepened commitment to serving those who are vulnerable. Mr. Conrado cited “new social, economic, and policy pressures” facing communities and said Ascension is taking a comprehensive approach to “expanding access, improving prevention, strengthening medication adherence, and reducing avoidable emergency department use.” He added that the organization will continue to advocate for policies that “strengthen access to high-quality, affordable care for all.”

Regarding his leadership approach, Mr. Conrado wrote that a mentor once told him a leader’s role is defined by “strategy, capital deployment, and talent” — and in Catholic healthcare, mission sits at the center of all three.

