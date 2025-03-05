CDC reverses some staff cuts + 2 more federal health updates

Healthcare policy mentions were largely absent from President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on March 4.

President Trump used the roughly 1-hour, 40-minute speech to recap executive orders his administration has issued since taking office Jan. 20. Much of the speech focused on his administration's promise to slash wasteful spending within the federal government, tariffs, immigration and the military. On healthcare, President Trump mentioned an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization, which he signed on his first day in office.

He said the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by Elon Musk, has "found hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud," including $22 billion in HHS spending. The DOGE website estimates it has identified $105 billion in savings. However, reports from national media outlets have found miscalculations in the savings estimates, with errors such as inflated contract values and double counting.

Medicaid did not come up during the address. The omission comes as hospitals nationwide raise alarms over the House's recently passed budget resolution, which is expected to trigger significant reductions in Medicaid funding.



Two more recent federal health updates:

1. The White House has rescinded termination letters for an unknown number of CDC employees fired in February, NPR reported March 4. Most of the roughly 750 dismissed staff members were in their probationary periods, with inadequate performance cited as the justification, according to NPR.

Some CDC staff members received emails March 4 stating that their terminations had been rescinded, according to sources at the agency and emails reviewed by NPR.

"As a result, your physical and logical access has been restored and you are cleared to return to work on Wednesday, March 5, 2025," one of the emails reviewed by NPR stated. "We apologize for any disruption that this may have caused."

The reversals come as federal agencies must develop restructuring plans by March 13, which could result in further staff reductions.

2. Also on March 4, a federal judge extended a block on President Trump's executive orders cutting federal funding for providers of gender transition care for individuals younger than 19, The Washington Post reported.

The ruling stems from a February lawsuit filed by families with transgender or nonbinary children, who alleged the executive orders disrupted their healthcare. Multiple hospitals across the U.S. have paused gender-affirming care for minors following the executive order.

The preliminary injunction occurred a day before the temporary restraining order was slated to expire, the Post reported.