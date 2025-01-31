Hospitals halt gender care for minors following executive order

Some hospitals in the U.S. have paused gender-affirming care for minors after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restrict federal funding and support for such care.

The order, signed Jan. 28, directs federal agencies to reassess policies and to ensure institutions that receive federal research or education grants are not providing gender-affirming care for individuals under 19.

In response, some hospitals have paused such care for minors to evaluate the effects of this order.

VCU Health and its affiliated Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU in Virginia confirmed to Becker's that the health system has suspended gender-affirming care for those under 19, citing state guidance.

"We are committed to ensuring that we're always delivering care in accordance with the law," a spokesperson said via statement. "Appointments will be maintained to discuss specific care options for patients in compliance with the most recent guidance."

Denver Health also confirmed it has suspended gender-affirming surgery for people under the age of 19.

In a statement shared with Becker's, a spokesperson for the safety-net health system emphasized the need to comply with the executive order to not risk losing participation in Medicare, Medicaid and other programs administered by HHS. The order directs HHS to explore regulatory changes to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care under Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA.

"These programs represent a significant portion of Denver Health's funding, and the executive order specifically states that should we not comply, our participation in these programs is at risk," the spokesperson said. "The loss of this funding would critically impair our ability to provide care for the Denver community."

The spokesperson also added that the health system will continue to provide primary and behavioral healthcare "to all impacted youth and will work to maintain the level of trust [it has] built with the LGBTQ+ community."

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said it is "pausing all puberty blockers and hormone therapy prescriptions for transgender youth patients, per the guidelines in the executive order issued by the White House." A spokesperson told Becker's that Children's National already did not perform gender-affirming surgery on individuals under 19.

Additionally, a spokesperson for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shared a statement with Becker's, saying it is "closely reviewing recent government actions, including the executive order on Jan. 28, to understand how they might impact care for the children who rely on [it]."

The Children's Hospital Association said in a Jan. 30 statement shared with Becker's that it is also reviewing the order.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health also released a statement, saying that "policies that restrict or ban access to necessary medical care for transgender youth are harmful to patients and their families."

The order comes during the first month of the new administration. It states that "it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."





