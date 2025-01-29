New executive order to defund gender-affirming care for minors: 7 notes

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 28 to restrict federal funding and support for gender-affirming care for minors. The order directs federal agencies to reassess policies and to ensure institutions that receive federal research or education grants are not providing gender-related care.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the order said.



Seven notes: