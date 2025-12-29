American Academy of Pediatrics sues HHS over grant cuts

The American Academy of Pediatrics has filed a lawsuit against HHS, aiming to reverse nearly $12 million in grants the federal agency abruptly pulled from the group earlier this month.



On Dec. 17, The Washington Post broke news that HHS canceled seven grants that supported projects focused on reducing sudden infant death, early detection of birth defects and developmental disabilities, pediatric care in rural communities, and support for teens with substance abuse and mental health conditions. HHS said the cuts were made because the grants supported projects that no longer align with the agency’s mission or priorities.



The AAP filed a lawsuit Dec. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, urging the court to restore the grants while the case proceeds. The lawsuit alleges HHS made the cuts in retaliation after the AAP spoke out against recent vaccine policy decisions made under the direction of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The AAP has long enjoyed a strong partnership with the federal government; we need this partnership to advance policies that prioritize children’s health,” Mark Del Monte, CEO and executive vice president of the group, said in a statement. “These vital child health programs fund services like hearing screenings for newborns and safe sleep campaigns to prevent sudden unexplained infant death. We are forced to take legal action today so that these programs can continue to make communities safer and healthier.”



The academy said the funding cuts came shortly after the CDC’s recent decision to end a longstanding universal recommendation that children receive a hepatitis B vaccine dose at birth. Instead, the panel voted in favor of shared decision-making between parents and clinicians for infants born to mothers who test negative for the virus.



The AAP called the revised guidance “irresponsible and purposely misleading,” saying it will lead to more cases of the liver infection in infants and children.

The group also filed a lawsuit against Mr. Kennedy earlier this year in response to changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant people. A judge is expected to make a ruling on whether that case can proceed in January, AAP said.