5 hospitals, health systems raising workers’ pay

Since December 2025, the following hospitals and health systems have said they plan to raise their workers’ pay.

Editor note: This webpage was created Jan. 9, and will continue to be updated regularly.

January

1. Members of the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee at Portland-based Maine Medical Center approved a three-year labor contract. The agreement includes a 21% wage increase over the life of the deal, according to the union.

2. Renton, Wash.-based Providence is committing more than $600 million in merit and market adjustments for staff in 2026. The health system, which employs 125,000 caregivers across 51 hospitals, 1,014 clinics and a range of health and social services in seven states, announced the investment as part of its strategic overview.

December 2025

3. Emergency medical services workers at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., ratified their first labor contract as a distinct collective bargaining unit represented by Teamsters Local 97. The contract includes “improved wages and benefits to account for the increased cost of living in the area, as well as better vacation and holiday pay,” according to the union.

4. Members of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 40 at Henry Ford Rochester (Mich.) Hospital ratified new labor agreements for nurses and radiology technicians. The radiology technicians’ contract includes pay raises of 6% to 15%, along with guaranteed wage increases and incentives throughout the three-year term, according to the union. The nurses’ contract includes an average 11% pay raise in the first year, staffing committee language and health and safety protections.

5. Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind., is investing $1.6 million in employee wage increases. The initiative includes raising the inpatient registered nurse pay scale from $33 to $45 per hour, along with other systemwide adjustments.