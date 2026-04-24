Brooks-TLC workers ratify contract extension

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East at Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System have ratified a one-year contract extension, according to an April 23 union news release shared with Becker’s.

The contract, which covers more than 160 hospital workers, expires April 30, 2027.

The deal includes a 3.75% wage increase for union workers upon ratification, according to the union. Surgical technicians and licensed practical nurses will receive an additional $2 per hour on their base rate, lab assistants moved up a pay grade, and maintenance and security workers will receive an additional $1.25 per hour on their base rate.

Employer-provided pension contributions also increased from $1.15 to $1.18, according to the union.

“Our committee came together with one common goal and understanding of what we needed to do to keep our members moving forward,” Tara Walrod, a surgical technologist, said in the release. “We were happy to reach a fair agreement for everyone.”

In a statement shared with Becker’s, Ken Morris, president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System, said the extension reflects a collaborative effort to address priorities such as wages and pension contributions while maintaining stability for employees.

“At the heart of this agreement is our shared commitment to the teams who care for our patients every day,” Mr. Morris said. “By maintaining stability for our employees, we help ensure continuity, safety and quality in the care our patients depend on.”

Mr. Morris added that the system is preparing to develop a new healthcare facility in Fredonia, N.Y., and emphasized the importance of supporting workers during the transition.

“We remain committed to ongoing, constructive dialogue with our union partners and to fostering an environment where healthcare professionals are empowered to provide exceptional care,” he said.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.