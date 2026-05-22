Cone Health raises minimum wage to $18 an hour

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has raised its minimum wage to $18 an hour, a move that affects more than 4,200 employees across the health system.

The increase, which took effect earlier in May, also includes wage adjustments for employees earning less than $23 an hour and for workers in flat-rate positions paid below the new minimum, according to a May 21 system news release.

Cone Health previously increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour in December 2023. The health system said the latest raise is part of its ongoing efforts to attract and retain employees.

Cone Health includes five hospitals, six ambulatory care centers and more than 150 physician practices across North Carolina.

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