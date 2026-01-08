Maine Medical Center union OKs contract for 2,500 nurses

Nurses at Portland-based Maine Medical Center have approved a three-year labor contract, according to a Jan. 8 news release from the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee.

The agreement follows nearly four months of bargaining and is the second contract for the hospital’s nurses since they voted to unionize in 2021. It covers approximately 2,500 nurses.

According to the union, the contract includes a 21% wage increase over the life of the agreement, increased workplace violence protections — including added security and weapons screening — and greater nurse representation on the hospital’s workplace violence and diversity, equity and inclusion committees. It also provides for more consistent meal break coverage and removes direct patient assignments for most charge nurses to allow them to better support staff.

“The overwhelming vote by union nurses to ratify this contract shows that we support the health and safety of our patients above all else,” Janel Crowley, RN, and a member of the union bargaining team, said in the release. “When people come to our hospital as patients, they can be sure that we will give them the best possible care and are more able to do that, now that we have these new contract provisions in place.”

Becker’s has reached out to the hospital and will update this story if a comment is received.