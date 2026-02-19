Trinity Health hospital nurses ratify 3-year labor deal

Nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., have ratified a three-year labor contract, according to a Feb. 18 news release from the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents the workers.

The agreement covers 630 registered nurses at the 373-bed hospital. Union officials said 94% of participating nurses voted in favor of ratification.

Under the contract, staffing grids are locked in through Dec. 31, 2027, with no changes permitted, according to PASNAP. The agreement also includes base wage increases of up to 17% over three years and higher shift differentials for evening, night, weekend and pool nurses.

“Highly skilled, experienced nurses are the backbone of healthcare, bringing to the bedside well-honed intuition, leadership and institutional knowledge,” Debbi Bozeman, RN, a nine-year St. Mary nurse, said in the release. “We need seasoned nurses; our patients need seasoned nurses. And this contract respects the expertise seasoned nurses bring to the bedside and rewards the essential role we play in patient care.”

The hospital is part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, based in Newtown Square, Pa., a regional division of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, St. Mary said, “[T]he contract, which includes competitive wages and continued investment in a positive working environment, reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the patients and communities we serve.

“We are proud to reach an agreement that is in the best interest of our colleagues and patients — with a focus on supporting our nurses in their essential role — while helping to ensure that St. Mary continues to deliver exceptional patient care in support of our mission to serve as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities.”