Healthcare groups push back on WHO exit

Healthcare groups representing physicians, nurses and infection control professionals are criticizing President Donald Trump's plans to remove the U.S. as a member of the World Health Organization, saying the move will threaten the nation's ability to respond to future public health emergencies.

President Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20 to remove the U.S. from the WHO, citing the global agency's "mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic" and other international health crises. The president on Jan. 23 notified the United Nations that the U.S. will formally exit the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026, which was first reported by Reuters.

The U.S. was a founding member of the WHO in 1948 and is the global agency's top donor. Under a joint resolution from that year, the U.S. is required to provide a one-year notice of withdrawal and pay remaining dues. It's not clear how much the nation owes to support the agency's most recent budget, which covers 2024 and 2025. The Geneva-based agency includes 194 member countries that collaborate on global health priorities, including the sharing of data, treatments and vaccines during international public health emergencies.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, along with several other physician groups, including the American College of Physicians, are urging Congress to reject the proposal.

"The recent announcement to withdraw the United States from the WHO will limit our ability to collaborate and coordinate on public health issues that impact individuals and their families here and around the globe," the organizations said in a joint statement Jan. 23. "As leading medical organizations representing more than 600,000 physicians in the United States, we share the goal of safe, healthy, and disease-free patients and communities. Remaining part of the WHO is one way we can ensure our nation's success in achieving this goal for all the patients we care for."



"Withdrawing from the WHO will hamper our country's ability to predict and respond to major public health emergencies and limit access, communication and information sharing to a global network of health professionals," the statement said.



The American Nurses Association issued a statement Jan. 23, saying it has "grave concerns about the impact" the executive order will have and is assessing the best way to "engage in opposition." However, the group indicated it is prioritizing response actions to a separate executive order dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion activities within the federal government.

"The [executive order] related to DEI is having immediate effect within the federal government and directly on nurses working to advance diversity, equity and inclusion," the ANA said. "Our first order of business is to address the most immediate challenges first while not taking our eyes off the other actions and activities critical to nurses."

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology expressed disappointment over the proposal to withdraw from WHO, writing it believes "infectious disease issues and pandemic preparedness should transcend political ideologies and global divisions."

"The WHO has long been a champion in leading efforts to drive infection prevention and control measures globally and a lynchpin in pandemic preparedness and response," APIC said. "The withdrawal will impact global health security, and the lack of a coordinated effort puts all nations at risk and weakens our combined efforts to combat infections."