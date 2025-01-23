US sets WHO exit date

The United States will exit the World Health Organization on Jan. 22, 2026, Reuters reported Jan. 23.

The planned exit comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20 removing the U.S. from the WHO over "the organization's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member state," the order said.

Mr. Trump, who was sworn into office Jan. 20 for a second non-consecutive term, planned to remove the U.S. from the WHO during his first administration. However, the Biden administration reengaged with the organization before the removal could be finalized in July 2021.

Mr. Trump's order will also pause the transfer of U.S. funds, support and resources to the WHO; it will review, revoke and replace the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy; and it will recall and reassign U.S. government contractors or personnel working with the WHO.