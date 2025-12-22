Nebraska hospital CEO warns of ‘ripple effects’ of Tyson plant closure

Jason Douglas, CEO of Lexington Regional Health Center — a critical access hospital in Lexington, Neb. — is raising concerns about how the closure of a Tyson Foods plant will affect the local community and healthcare delivery.

Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods announced Nov. 21 that it would close its Lexington beef factory. It is the city’s largest employer, which has more than 3,200 employees, Nebraska Public Media reported Dec. 15.

Mr. Douglas outlined his concerns in a Dec. 14 open letter to Tyson Foods’ CEO, board chair and board of directors that he published on his Facebook page. He noted that many former employees are now navigating how to maintain health insurance coverage through COBRA or the health insurance marketplace. Others are learning how to apply for Medicaid in a system that will soon require additional steps to maintain eligibility, he said.

“​​As a hospital administrator, I’m also watching what this means for healthcare access in our community,” Mr. Douglas said. “When thousands of people lose employer-sponsored insurance simultaneously, the ripple effects hit our emergency department, our clinics, and our beds.”

The closure will have a significant impact on the Lexington community, Brenna Bartruff, chief communications officer of Lexington Regional Health Center, told Becker’s.

“For more than 35 years, this facility has been an economic anchor, and its closure affects thousands of families who have contributed to the strength and diversity of our region,” she said. “As a healthcare organization, we are committed to supporting our community through this transition. We are working with local and state partners to ensure resources are available for those affected, including guidance on healthcare coverage and access to essential services.”

Lexington Regional plans to continue advocating for displaced workers and exploring opportunities to attract new employers to the region. “Our mission remains clear: to serve and strengthen this community,” Ms. Bartruff said.