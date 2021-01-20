US to reenter WHO; Biden selects Fauci to lead delegation

President Joe Biden selected Anthony Fauci, MD, to head the U.S. delegation at the World Health Organization — a move that signifies the nation's reengagement with the organization and reverses the former administration's plan to withdraw, CNBC reported Jan. 20.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will speak at the WHO annual executive board meetings Jan. 21.

"Once the United States resumes its engagement with the WHO, the Biden-Harris Administration will work with the WHO and our partners to strengthen and reform the organization, support the COVID-19 health and humanitarian response, and advance global health and health security," President Biden's transition team said in a fact sheet published Jan. 20, as reported by CNBC.

In May, former President Donald Trump's administration said it planned to withdraw from the WHO, though the move wouldn't have been finalized until July 2021.

