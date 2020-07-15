Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: July 15
Texas currently has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 13 or 14, depending on the state.
States are ordered alphabetically. Not all states reported both cumulative and current totals.
COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized
Alabama: 1,353
State population: 4,903,185
Alaska: 27
State population: 731,545
Arizona: 3,517
State population: 7,278,717
Arkansas: 445
State population: 3,017,804
California: 8,145
State population: 39,512,223
Colorado: 378
State population: 5,758,736
Connecticut: 66
State population: 3,565,287
Washington, D.C.: 91
Area population: 705,749
Delaware: 48
State population: 973,764
Florida: 8,354
State population: 21,477,737
Georgia: 2,741
State population: 10,617,423
Idaho: 129
State population: 1,787,065
Illinois: 1,416
State population: 12,671,821
Indiana: 767
State population: 6,732,219
Iowa: 186
State population: 3,155,070
Kentucky: 449
State population: 4,467,673
Louisiana: 1,362
State population: 4,648,794
Maine: 17
State population: 1,344,212
Maryland: 415
State population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts: 560
State population: 6,892,503
Michigan: 543
State population: 9,986,857
Minnesota: 236
State population: 5,639,632
Mississippi: 1,059
State population: 2,976,149
Missouri: 811
State population: 6,137,428
Montana: 29
State population: 1,068,778
Nebraska: 101
State population: 1,934,408
Nevada: 983
State population: 3,080,156
New Hampshire: 24
State population: 1,359,711
New Jersey: 888
State population: 8,882,190
New Mexico: 172
State population: 2,096,829
New York: 820
State population: 19,453,561
North Carolina: 1,109
State population: 10,488,084
North Dakota: 42
State population: 762,062
Ohio: 1,017
State population: 11,689,100
Oklahoma: 546
State population: 3,956,971
Oregon: 235
State population: 4,217,737
Pennsylvania: 678
State population: 12,801,989
Rhode Island: 69
State population: 1,059,361
South Carolina: 1,550
State population: 5,148,714
South Dakota: 62
State population: 884,659
Tennessee: 1,222
State population: 6,829,174
Texas: 10,569
State population: 28,995,881
Utah: 231
State population: 3,205,958
Vermont: 15
State population: 623,989
Virginia: 1,127
State population: 8,535,519
Washington: 332
State population: 7,614,893
West Virginia: 59
State population: 1,792,147
Wisconsin: 293
State population: 5,822,434
Wyoming: 14
State population: 578,759
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized
Alabama: 7,123
State population: 4,903,185
Alaska: 25
State population: 731,545
Arizona: 5,942
State population: 7,278,717
Arkansas: 1,872
State population: 3,017,804
Colorado: 5,941
State population: 5,758,736
Connecticut: 10,552
State population: 3,565,287
Florida: 19,201
State population: 21,477,737
Georgia: 13,685
State population: 10,617,423
Hawaii: 128
State population: 1,415,872
Idaho: 500
State population: 1,787,065
Indiana: 7,633
State population: 6,732,219
Kansas: 1,343
State population: 2,913,314
Kentucky: 2,802
State population: 4,467,673
Maine: 373
State population: 1,344,212
Maryland: 11,485
State population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts: 11,625
State population: 6,892,503
Minnesota: 4,452
State population: 5,639,632
Mississippi: 3,585
State population: 2,976,149
Montana: 136
State population: 1,068,778
Nebraska: 1,431
State population: 1,934,408
New Hampshire: 589
State population: 1,359,711
New Jersey: 20,632
State population: 8,882,190
New Mexico: 2,227
State population: 2,096,829
New York: 89,995
State population: 19,453,561
North Dakota: 280
State population: 762,062
Ohio: 9,049
State population: 11,689,100
Oklahoma: 2,116
State population: 3,956,971
Oregon: 1,254
State population: 4,217,737
Rhode Island: 2,070
State population: 1,059,361
South Carolina: 3,744
State population: 5,148,714
South Dakota: 744
State population: 884,659
Tennessee: 3,378
State population: 6,829,174
Utah: 1,888
State population: 3,205,958
Virginia: 10,550
State population: 8,535,519
Washington: 4,778
State population: 7,614,893
Wisconsin: 3,892
State population: 5,822,434
Wyoming: 128
State population: 578,759
