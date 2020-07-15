Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: July 15

Texas currently has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 13 or 14, depending on the state.

States are ordered alphabetically. Not all states reported both cumulative and current totals.

COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

Alabama: 1,353

State population: 4,903,185

Alaska: 27

State population: 731,545

Arizona: 3,517

State population: 7,278,717

Arkansas: 445

State population: 3,017,804

California: 8,145

State population: 39,512,223

Colorado: 378

State population: 5,758,736

Connecticut: 66

State population: 3,565,287

Washington, D.C.: 91

Area population: 705,749

Delaware: 48

State population: 973,764

Florida: 8,354

State population: 21,477,737

Georgia: 2,741

State population: 10,617,423

Idaho: 129

State population: 1,787,065

Illinois: 1,416

State population: 12,671,821

Indiana: 767

State population: 6,732,219

Iowa: 186

State population: 3,155,070

Kentucky: 449

State population: 4,467,673

Louisiana: 1,362

State population: 4,648,794

Maine: 17

State population: 1,344,212

Maryland: 415

State population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts: 560

State population: 6,892,503

Michigan: 543

State population: 9,986,857

Minnesota: 236

State population: 5,639,632

Mississippi: 1,059

State population: 2,976,149

Missouri: 811

State population: 6,137,428

Montana: 29

State population: 1,068,778

Nebraska: 101

State population: 1,934,408

Nevada: 983

State population: 3,080,156

New Hampshire: 24

State population: 1,359,711

New Jersey: 888

State population: 8,882,190

New Mexico: 172

State population: 2,096,829

New York: 820

State population: 19,453,561

North Carolina: 1,109

State population: 10,488,084

North Dakota: 42

State population: 762,062

Ohio: 1,017

State population: 11,689,100

Oklahoma: 546

State population: 3,956,971

Oregon: 235

State population: 4,217,737

Pennsylvania: 678

State population: 12,801,989

Rhode Island: 69

State population: 1,059,361

South Carolina: 1,550

State population: 5,148,714

South Dakota: 62

State population: 884,659

Tennessee: 1,222

State population: 6,829,174

Texas: 10,569

State population: 28,995,881

Utah: 231

State population: 3,205,958

Vermont: 15

State population: 623,989

Virginia: 1,127

State population: 8,535,519

Washington: 332

State population: 7,614,893

West Virginia: 59

State population: 1,792,147

Wisconsin: 293

State population: 5,822,434

Wyoming: 14

State population: 578,759

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Alabama: 7,123

State population: 4,903,185

Alaska: 25

State population: 731,545

Arizona: 5,942

State population: 7,278,717

Arkansas: 1,872

State population: 3,017,804

Colorado: 5,941

State population: 5,758,736

Connecticut: 10,552

State population: 3,565,287

Florida: 19,201

State population: 21,477,737

Georgia: 13,685

State population: 10,617,423

Hawaii: 128

State population: 1,415,872

Idaho: 500

State population: 1,787,065

Indiana: 7,633

State population: 6,732,219

Kansas: 1,343

State population: 2,913,314

Kentucky: 2,802

State population: 4,467,673

Maine: 373

State population: 1,344,212

Maryland: 11,485

State population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts: 11,625

State population: 6,892,503

Minnesota: 4,452

State population: 5,639,632

Mississippi: 3,585

State population: 2,976,149

Montana: 136

State population: 1,068,778

Nebraska: 1,431

State population: 1,934,408

New Hampshire: 589

State population: 1,359,711

New Jersey: 20,632

State population: 8,882,190

New Mexico: 2,227

State population: 2,096,829

New York: 89,995

State population: 19,453,561

North Dakota: 280

State population: 762,062

Ohio: 9,049

State population: 11,689,100

Oklahoma: 2,116

State population: 3,956,971

Oregon: 1,254

State population: 4,217,737

Rhode Island: 2,070

State population: 1,059,361

South Carolina: 3,744

State population: 5,148,714

South Dakota: 744

State population: 884,659

Tennessee: 3,378

State population: 6,829,174

Utah: 1,888

State population: 3,205,958

Virginia: 10,550

State population: 8,535,519

Washington: 4,778

State population: 7,614,893

Wisconsin: 3,892

State population: 5,822,434

Wyoming: 128

State population: 578,759

