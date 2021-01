States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered

South Dakota has administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines it has received, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed to each state and the total number each state has administered.

Below are the states ranked by the percentage of COVID-19 vaccines they've administered of those that have been distributed to them, based on data updated Jan. 5.

1. South Dakota

Doses distributed to state: 44,300

Doses administered: 28,581

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 64.52

2. New Hampshire

Doses distributed to state: 53,675

Doses administered: 30,035

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 55.96

3. North Dakota

Doses distributed to state: 40,825

Doses administered: 22,385

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 54.83

4. Connecticut

Doses distributed to state: 149,900

Doses administered: 81,970

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 54.68

5. Iowa

Doses distributed to state: 120,175

Doses administered: 60,137

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 50.04



6. Vermont

Doses distributed to state: 33,925

Doses administered: 15,955

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 47.03

7. Tennessee

Doses distributed to state: 328,500

Doses administered: 154,184

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 46.94

8. Maine

Doses distributed to state: 70,150

Doses administered: 32,150

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 45.83

9. Ohio

Doses distributed to state: 359,800

Doses administered: 163,130

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 45.34

10. West Virginia

Doses distributed to state: 126,275

Doses administered: 56,664

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 44.87

11. Montana

Doses distributed to state: 52,450

Doses administered: 23,526

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 44.85

12. South Carolina

Doses distributed to state: 146,250

Doses administered: 61,797

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 42.25

13. Rhode Island

Doses distributed to state: 55,600

Doses administered: 23,151

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 41.64

14. Colorado

Doses distributed to state: 281,900

Doses administered: 114,555

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 40.64

15. Nebraska

Doses distributed to state: 90,875

Doses administered: 36,753

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 40.44

16. New Mexico

Doses distributed to state: 106,425

Doses administered: 42,380

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 39.82

17. Kentucky

Doses distributed to state: 174,150

Doses administered: 61,408

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 35.26

18. Massachusetts

Doses distributed to state: 328,900

Doses administered: 114,465

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 34.8

19. Missouri

Doses distributed to state: 286,075

Doses administered: 98,589

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 34.46

20. Texas

Doses distributed to state: 1,371,125

Doses administered: 451,210

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 32.91

21. Illinois

Doses distributed to state: 538,300

Doses administered: 176,586

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 32.8

22. New York

Doses distributed to state: 934,925

Doses administered: 299,428

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 32.03

23. Minnesota

Doses distributed to state: 271,275

Doses administered: 86,329

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 31.82

24. Utah

Doses distributed to state: 157,925

Doses administered: 49,456

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 31.32

25. New Jersey

Doses distributed to state: 390,900

Doses administered: 120,947

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 30.94

26. Oklahoma

Doses distributed to state: 218,175

Doses administered: 63,090

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 28.92

27. Indiana

Doses distributed to state: 355,825

Doses administered: 100,487

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 28.24

28. Arkansas

Doses distributed to state: 152,175

Doses administered: 40,899

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 26.88

29. Maryland

Doses distributed to state: 291,750

Doses administered: 77,274

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 26.49

30. Pennsylvania

Doses distributed to state: 625,400

Doses administered: 164,552

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 26.31

31. Virginia

Doses distributed to state: 481,550

Doses administered: 126,363

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 26.24

32. Delaware

Doses distributed to state: 53,650

Doses administered: 13,962

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 26.02

33. Hawaii

Doses distributed to state: 82,500

Doses administered: 20,893

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 25.32

34. Wisconsin

Doses distributed to state: 266,675

Doses administered: 67,398

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 25.27

35. Alaska

Doses distributed to state: 76,200

Doses administered: 19,050

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 25

36. Wyoming

Doses distributed to state: 30,650

Doses administered: 7,654

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 24.97

37. Washington

Doses distributed to state: 395,500

Doses administered: 96,845

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 24.49

38. North Carolina

Doses distributed to state: 498,450

Doses administered: 121,881

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 24.45

39. Nevada

Doses distributed to state: 142,525

Doses administered: 34,549

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 24.24

40. Idaho

Doses distributed to state: 81,525

Doses administered: 19,575

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 24.01

41. Alabama

Doses distributed to state: 172,000

Doses administered: 40,278

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 23.42

42. Florida

Doses distributed to state: 1,152,000

Doses administered: 264,512

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 22.96

43. Mississippi

Doses distributed to state: 97,450

Doses administered: 22,174

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 22.75

44. Oregon

Doses distributed to state: 226,700

Doses administered: 51,283

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 22.62

45. California

Doses distributed to state: 2,039,100

Doses administered: 456,980

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 22.41

46. Louisiana

Doses distributed to state: 230,125

Doses administered: 49,693

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 21.59

47. Michigan

Doses distributed to state: 478,800

Doses administered: 99,040

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 20.69

48. Arizona

Doses distributed to state: 419,175

Doses administered: 68,707

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 16.39

49. Georgia

Doses distributed to state: 493,625

Doses administered: 80,459

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 16.29

50. Kansas

Doses distributed to state: 131,750

Doses administered: 20,158

Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 15.3

