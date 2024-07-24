Rising stars: 42 healthcare leaders under 40 | 2024

The new wave of dynamic, driven and visionary healthcare leaders is working to make patient care more accessible, more affordable and more streamlined. These professionals, working in a variety of roles throughout the healthcare spectrum, aim to change healthcare for the better.

Becker's is excited to celebrate these emerging talents, all 40 years old or younger, who have rapidly advanced within their organizations. Their dedication and innovation are set to significantly impact not only their individual organizations, but also the healthcare industry as a whole.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Ankush Bhagat. Vice President for Strategic Insights and Consumer Intelligence at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). In his role, Mr. Bhagat oversees strategic planning for a vast network of care facilities. Leading a team focused on integrating market data with internal research, he drives initiatives to enhance patient acquisition, retention and personalized experiences. In his 15 years at AdventHealth, Mr. Bhagat has implemented transformative data analytics practices, improving patient experience scores and operational efficiencies. Notably, he pioneered an omnichannel voice of consumer program, leveraging AI to prioritize consumer feedback. His work in predictive analytics has resulted in personalized engagement strategies tailored to individual patient needs. Mr. Bhagat's efforts have significantly contributed to AdventHealth's growth and recognition, including multiple Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Awards.

Robert Boesch, RN. Vice President of Patient Care Services and CNO at Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Mr. Boesch oversees nursing practice and policies supported by a $1.3 billion budget. He has led initiatives to advance nursing practice across Emory Healthcare, collaborating with the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. Mr. Boesch is known for his innovative staffing models and healthcare response strategies, which he presented at key nursing leadership conferences in 2023. He has also been recognized with the Chief Nursing Officer Leadership Excellence Award from the Virginia Nursing Association & Virginia Nursing Foundation Annual Gala in 2022. Mr. Boesch holds a faculty position at the American Organization of Nursing Leadership and is the president-elect of the Virginia Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Tosan Boyo. President of Greater East Bay Market for Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Mr. Boyo, president of Sutter Health Greater East Bay Market, leads six hospital campuses serving over 630,000 patients across three counties. In his current role, Mr. Boyo is committed to eliminating healthcare disparities and driving access to affordable, high-quality care. Recognized by the San Francisco Business Times with a 40 Under 40 award, he also serves as governance chair on the board of the Institute of Healthcare Improvement. Previously, as senior vice president of hospital operations at Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health, Mr. Boyo managed top-ranked facilities and was named Executive of the Year by the California Association of Healthcare Leaders. He has also held the COO position at San Francisco General Hospital, helping to lead the organization through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trevor Brand. COO at City of Hope Atlanta (Newnan, Ga.). Mr. Brand oversees the day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives at City of Hope Atlanta, one of the nation's leading cancer centers. Since joining City of Hope in 2019, Mr. Brand has quickly ascended to leadership roles, demonstrating exceptional operational acumen and a commitment to high-quality patient care. His notable achievements include leading initiatives that saved over $50 million, reducing appointment cancellations by 41%, and increasing operating margins by 20%. Recognized as a rising star in healthcare, he has received Georgia State University's "40 Under 40" honor. He actively champions diversity, equity and inclusion, serving as president-elect of the National Association of Health Services Executives and participating in initiatives to elevate minority women in healthcare leadership.

Jane Brown. CEO of Aetna Better Health of Kansas (Overland Park). Ms. Brown, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Kansas since 2022, oversees the care of over 130,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, emphasizing improved communications, quality outcomes and regulatory compliance. Under her leadership, the plan has seen significant growth and improvements in customer satisfaction, with enhanced market share and retention rates despite challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. She champions value-based models to enhance member and health outcomes and has significantly improved the plan's quality and ​​External Quality Review Organization results. Recognized for her corporate responsibility with a Bronze Stevie Award and a YWCA Woman of Excellence nomination, Ms. Brown has also launched a behavioral health center of excellence in Sedgwick County, Kansas. Beyond her professional achievements, she is active in community service, supporting organizations like the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City and serving in various leadership roles.

Kristi Caldararo. COO at Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital and Lansdale (Pa.) Hospital. Ms. Caldararo leads operations and strategy for Jefferson Abington Hospital and Lansdale Hospital, both part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. She oversees a 667-bed regional referral center and a 140-bed acute care hospital, managing 4,200 employees and $1 billion in revenue. Ms. Caldararo's leadership has driven significant improvements, including a $70 million profitability initiative and a successful vaccine rollout during the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also a dedicated mentor, fostering the development of future healthcare leaders and actively participating in community service through organizations like Hosts for Hospitals.

Rushil Desai. CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois (Downers Grove). At 34 years old, Mr. Desai is the youngest CEO in Aetna’s Medicaid division. He is responsible for overseeing Aetna Better Health of Illinois, which serves 400,000 Medicaid members. Mr. Desai leads business strategy, operations and growth, emphasizing health equity and access to care through digital solutions like telehealth and telepsychiatry for minority groups. In 2022, he launched initiatives targeting food insecurity and substance abuse and helped increase access to affordable housing and workforce development through CVS Health programs. Under his leadership, the organization received health equity accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance in 2023, becoming the only managed care organization in Illinois to achieve this. He also introduced an AI-driven chatbot for Aetna members, earning a Bronze Stevie Award for its user-friendly design. Before joining CVS Health in 2020, Mr. Desai held leadership roles at IlliniCare Health and Trexin Consulting, focusing on improving patient outcomes and provider engagement.

Helen Do. Vice President of Managed Care and Payor Contracting for MemorialCare Medical Foundation (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Do oversees financial and administrative aspects of managed care contracting and operations with commercial, Medicare and Medicaid managed care payers. She collaborates with the hospital's executive management team to negotiate all payer contracts, including fee-for-service, HMO, ACO, direct to employer, workers compensation and other value-based arrangements. Ms. Do develops contractual financial performance standards and assesses payer contracts' financial performance for ongoing and strategic growth opportunities. She is also on Memorial’s inaugural diversity, equality and inclusion initiative and employee resource group. Before joining Memorial, she was the executive director of enterprise contracting and payer relations at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, overseeing multiple healthcare entities and co-chairing its Asian American Pacific Islander employee resource group.

Leah Evangelista. Chief Public Affairs Officer of Children's Hospital Association (Washington, D.C. and Lenexa, Kan.). Ms. Evangelista, the inaugural chief public affairs officer at the Children's Hospital Association, has spearheaded integrated advocacy campaigns on critical issues such as mental health, vaccine awareness and the "Made Possible By Your Children’s Hospital" campaign. She emphasizes the power of narrative storytelling to amplify the voices of patients, families, healthcare workers and children's hospitals. Ms. Evangelista has unified multiple departments and fostered collaborations with various other hospital associations to advance and expand CHA’s advocacy, public policy and federal legislative goals. In just two years, her team has launched two award-winning campaigns on kids' mental health and vaccine awareness. Additionally, she is an active member of the Coalition to Strengthen America's Health Care, America’s Hospitals and Health Systems, and the Ad Council’s gun violence prevention initiative. Before CHA, she held executive roles at the Federation of American Hospitals in Washington, D.C.

Natalie Fox, DNP. Chief Physician Enterprise Officer at USA Health (Mobile, Ala.). In her role as chief physician enterprise officer at USA Health, Dr. Fox collaborates closely with the CEO and COO to develop strategies and enhance operational effectiveness across the physician enterprise, overseeing more than 700 providers. Dr. Fox played a pivotal role in the seamless 2023 acquisition of Providence Hospital and its clinics, significantly expanding care access for patients systemwide. Her strong leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic was recognized with several awards, including the Mobile Community Health Leadership Award and the Exceptional Citizenship Award from the City of Mobile. With a strong focus on community health, she has led various initiatives, from mass vaccination events to medical missions in Peru, demonstrating her commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes.

Neha Gaur. Vice President of Inpatient and Ancillary Services at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Ms. Gaur oversees Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s inpatient, imaging and clinical laboratory operations, managing a large staff across multiple campuses. Her responsibilities include patient experience, access to care, budget management, employee engagement, quality, regulatory compliance and long-term strategy. Known for her collaborative leadership, she excels in promoting data-driven, multi-disciplinary problem-solving in healthcare settings. In her previous role as senior director of inpatient clinical operations and cancer care at Boston Medical Center, she implemented innovative programs to alleviate inpatient capacity challenges, including partnerships with post-acute sites for uninsured patients, an accomplishment that was highlighted in the Harvard Business Review. Ms. Gaur was also responsible for launching the primary care payment reform at MassHealth in Quincy, transitioning providers to a capitated payment model. She is passionate about fostering diversity and inclusion, creating internship opportunities for high school students and promoting the next generation of leaders.

Ijana Harris. Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Ms. Harris joined Valleywise Health in 2018 as assistant general counsel. In 2021, after guiding the system through the Covid-19 pandemic, she was promoted to associate general counsel before being promoted to her current role in 2023. She provides advice to senior leadership in all aspects of healthcare law, including in the areas of human resources, risk management, compliance, managed care, contracts, behavioral health and financial services. She supports work in graduate medical education, government relations and state licensing, and regulatory matters. She also works closely with the district board counsel and chief governance officer, reviewing and advising on matters of interest to the board of directors. Her legal career spans 10 years, first working in legislative affairs for the Arizona Attorney General. She began her legal career as the first associate hand-selected to join the Arizona State University Alumni Law Group, a unique nonprofit law firm focused on providing access to justice through legal representation at reduced rates. Ms. Harris also worked as an attorney with Nelson Law Group, advising on issues for health care entities, and as an associate at Lewis Brisbois.

Zach Harris. Chief Administrative Officer for John Muir Health (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Mr. Harris serves as the chief administrative officer for John Muir Health, overseeing more than 2,000 caregivers and managing revenues exceeding $600 million. He leads departments ranging from imaging and pharmacy to sustainability and workplace safety. He has implemented various strategic initiatives, including population health management and a shift to value-based models. This has led to substantial outpatient volume growth, improved patient access and increased hospital margins. Mr. Harris is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a champion for health equity, sustainability and violence prevention, leading efforts to reduce carbon emissions, improve workplace safety and address health disparities. Also active in the community, he supports initiatives like the Contra Costa County Gun Violence Coalition and the Maybelle Center for Community, reflecting his dedication to both professional and societal betterment.

Kara Hines. Associate CIO and Assistant Vice President of IT for United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.). As associate CIO and associate vice president of IT for United Health Services, Ms. Hines oversees critical IT functions, including strategic planning, network infrastructure, data management, cybersecurity and technical support. Collaborating with executive leadership, she develops IT strategies that align with organizational goals and ensures system reliability, security and efficiency. Ms. Hines excels in team leadership, mentoring IT staff and fostering innovation while managing relationships with external vendors. Her achievements include leading the system's 2020 conversion to Epic EHR, consolidating departmental budgeting into IT and spearheading the pursuit of Epic Gold Star status, which is currently at eight stars. Additionally, she is actively involved in multiple senior leadership committees, driving continuous improvement and technological advancements within the organization.

Etter Hoang. Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Hoang leads the enterprise analytics team at Tampa General Hospital, shaping the analytics vision and strategy. He has forged a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to develop AI-enhanced applications, significantly improving patient care and operational efficiency. Under his leadership, the hospital reduced patient placement time by 83%, decreased post anesthesia care unit holds by 28% and shortened the mean length of stay for sepsis patients by 30%. Mr. Hoang is currently driving the implementation of Palantir’s AI platform to create a care coordination operating system, enhancing decision-support tools for front-line teams. He also spearheaded the development of TGH True North, a command center-like setup that enables real-time review and strategic goal monitoring.

Kenneth Hogue. Chief Revenue Cycle Officer at United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.). Overseeing the entire revenue cycle team, Mr. Hogue ensures excellence in billing, coding, provider enrollments and customer service. His specialty lies in the optimization and transformation of organizations. He played a key role in the implementation of Epic EHR, which has positioned UHS for future success. With prior roles including senior director of revenue cycle at UHS and corporate manager at Allegany Health Network and UPMC in Pittsburgh, Mr. Hogue brings a wealth of experience and forward-thinking strategies to his current position.

Yair Katz. Chief Executive of Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach (Calif.) and Senior Vice President of Pediatrics at MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Mr. Katz joined MemorialCare in 2015 as CFO of its Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital and was named to his current role in 2022. He leads Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, a prominent teaching hospital and educational center that is one of the nation's largest children's hospitals and is known for its pioneering neonatal and pediatric intensive care, perinatology and other programs. Under his leadership, the hospital stands as a national leader in pediatric cancer, heart disease, cystic fibrosis, HIV, sickle cell, orthopedics and other clinical areas. In partnership with MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, its sister adult teaching hospital on the same campus, the hospital allows children with chronic health conditions to receive a lifetime of care in one location. Mr. Katz is responsible for championing an obstetrician clinic, acting as executive sponsor for the hospital's ​​Mari Laulhere Children's Village, and advancing clinic standards and key metrics to improve care. He is also known statewide for children's advocacy.

Kyle Knopik. Senior Vice President of Strategy and Transformation at Benevis (Atlanta). Mr. Knopik played a pivotal role in Benevis' shift from a dental services provider to a comprehensive dental healthcare organization, with a strong focus on growing access and availability to care. After two decades of care, this organizational shift required changes across the organization, including a solid long-term strategy to grow the organization’s dedicated provider base and expand services networkwide. He led organizational efforts to gather comprehensive data, derive novel insights, and transform internal and external facing divisions to better meet patient's needs. Mr. Knopik works with the operations unit to determine clinical associate capacities and develop processes to lower barriers to care for over 100 locally branded offices across 13 states and Washington, D.C. Additionally, he oversees strategic scheduling, focused on how to effectively engage and retain patients by providing platforms that enable care delivery that would otherwise be delayed or neglected. He drives Benevis' strategic vision by balancing patient needs, operational realities and analytics. As a result of Mr. Knopik's leadership, Benevis has significantly expanded care availability on evenings and weekends. In 2024, 15% more Benevis offices are open on Saturdays, providing 30% more weekend care availability than in 2023 and therefore better serving patients in underserved communities who have difficulty keeping appointments during typical daytime hours. Currently, Mr. Kopik is focused on transforming Benevis’s specialty services to better address the more complex oral challenges of underserved communities, such as those requiring surgical or endodontic care.

Philip Koovakada. Senior Vice President of Orlando Health South Central Region and President of Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital. Mr. Koovakada manages operations for Orlando Health's South Central region alongside the system senior executive team, leading strategic and operational direction for the hospitals and health campuses within. He has extensive healthcare leadership experience, encompassing patient care, quality enhancement, operational and financial management, and building leadership teams. Shortly after joining Orlando Health, Mr. Koovakada opened the Orlando Health Emergency Room–Reunion Village, welcomed the Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute to the Health Central Hospital campus, and expanded offerings to the community for oncology, neuroscience and general surgery. He recently served as a key contributor to the March 2024 opening of a new state-of-the-art multispecialty surgical oncology suite and the May 2024 opening of a new epilepsy monitoring unit, both on the Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital campus. He has also been integral to nurse retention, and his team has created a nine-month volunteer program for college students with the aim of driving recruitment after graduation.

Shannon Kovach. Corporate Development Principal at Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Ms. Kovach, corporate development principal at Intermountain Health, plays a critical role in driving the organization’s major transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, through identification, evaluation, negotiation and execution. Collaborating closely with the corporate development office's vice president, Ms. Kovach's leadership and strategic expertise have been instrumental in the success of these transactions. Her adept handling of growth transactions and divestitures has significantly impacted the organization's achievements, fostering strong internal and external partnerships. Prior to her role at Intermountain Health, Shannon was a strategy consultant at Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture, where she honed her skills in corporate strategy and development.

Michael Kramb, PhD. System Vice President of Human Resources at SSM Health (St. Louis). Dr. Kramb joined SSM Health in 2022. He provides strategic direction on human capital strategy while providing support for senior and system leadership. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Kramb is known for fostering inclusive cultures that empower employees. At SSM Health, he centralized and enhanced the HR business partner model and optimized HR structures for operational excellence. He introduced comprehensive employee relations systems and action plans for turnover and engagement, with significant results. Dr. Kramb's previous roles include executive director of HR at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and various HR leadership positions at Columbus-based OhioHealth.

Zack Landry. President and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center. Under Mr. Landry's leadership, Matthews Medical Center, one of Novant Health's highest volume acute care facilities, continues to flourish. One of his many achievements is the upcoming $170 million, 150,000-square-foot tower expansion, which will add 57 licensed beds and reconfigure the look and layout of the 30-year-old facility. His laser-focus on patient experience has led to improvements in inpatient care outcomes and lower patients wait times. Additionally, Mr. Landry and his teams have reduced the emergency department door-to-provider time for patients by 20 minutes, a significant achievement. Future growth and expansion for the hospital includes new and enhanced cardiology and endoscopic care, and a focus on safety and quality to maintain the medical center’s current Leapfrog “A” and Vizient 5-star ratings. Prior to his current role, Mr. Landry was the system executive of Novant Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute, where he launched the institute’s sports psychology program to increase support and services surrounding mental health, wellness and mental performance.

Aaron Lewis. Executive Vice President and CFO at Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Throughout his tenure at Lifepoint Health, Mr. Lewis has held numerous leadership positions that have enhanced the system operationally and financially. He officially assumed the role of CFO in February 2024, directing enterprisewide financial operations and providing healthcare finance leadership for the $9 billion company. He also oversees information technology, development and the shared services structure. Additionally, he plays a vital role in the Lifepoint Forward innovation strategy, which focuses on deploying strategies, technologies and solutions to transform the way the system delivers care. Over the last 16 years of his career, he has guided health systems through significant changes, fostering unique collaborations, building connections, sparking innovations in care, and enhancing available healthcare services around the nation. Mr. Lewis led Lifepoint’s merger with RCCH HealthCare Partners, its acquisition of Kindred Healthcare and, most recently, the expansion of its behavioral health services and hospitals through the acquisition of Springstone. Prior to his current role as CFO, Aaron served as executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions, where he oversaw growth, outreach, business transformation and physician services, directing organic growth opportunities and strategic partnerships across Lifepoint’s communities and overseeing integrated solutions functions.

Rishi Lilly. COO at Oak Street Health (Chicago). Under Ms. Lilly's leadership as COO, Oak Street Health delivers patient-first primary care to underserved communities in eight states. Appointed COO in January 2024, she previously served as South Division president for two years. Since initially joining the system in August 2018, Ms. Lilly has held various roles, showcasing her versatile leadership. Her prior experience includes positions at Denver-based DaVita Kidney Care, San Francisco-based Castlight Health, and Zürich-based Egon Zehnder. Ms. Lilly's extensive background and commitment to healthcare excellence drive Oak Street Health's mission to improve access to quality care.

Marque Macon. Vice President and Administrator of Ambulatory Operations and Provider Services at Inova Health (Fairfax, Va.). Mr. Macon provides leadership for Inova Health’s ambulatory operations and provider services, overseeing 270 outpatient offices and 1,400 team members. He is accountable for 3.2 million annual patient encounters and leads the recruitment and credentialing of over 2,100 physicians and advanced practice providers. Mr. Macon has significantly impacted quality improvement and value-based care through various leadership roles, including president of the North Carolina chapter for the National Association of Health Services Executives and American College of Healthcare Executives regent for Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. In recognition of his work in the healthcare field, Mr. Macon has received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award from Clemson University and the Distinguished Service Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Mandy Mason. Global Leader of Healthcare Provider Transformation at Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.). As the global leader of healthcare provider transformation at Microsoft, Ms. Mason directs the creation and delivery of innovative solutions for the healthcare industry. With over 15 years of experience in change initiatives, financial operations consulting and workforce optimization, she combines business acumen, technology expertise and industry insight. Recognized as an expert in generative AI and copilot applications, she integrates advanced technologies to enhance healthcare delivery and efficiency. Ms. Mason also serves on the board of Springboard Enterprises, supporting high-growth companies led by women. Her mission is to equip healthcare providers with tools and strategies for better outcomes, lower costs and higher satisfaction. Recently, she led the development of a groundbreaking AI-driven healthcare staffing tool.

Kara McCarley. Senior Director of Account Management at VISTA Staffing Solutions (Cottonwood Heights, Utah). Ms. McCarley, senior director of account management at VISTA Staffing Solutions, plays a crucial role in client relationships, engagement and strategic growth. She leads efforts to diversify service delivery and expand market share, serving as the primary brand ambassador for VISTA's most complex accounts. She serves as the link between clients, hospitals, health systems and clinicians, providing strategic guidance to manage costs effectively. Her strategic use of data analytics ensures alignment of clinician supply with client demand, contributing to a 32% increase in direct commercial business. Ms. McCarley successfully navigated VISTA through its acquisition by Ingenovis Health, preserving and expanding clientele while enhancing service delivery through innovative, data-driven solutions. She also co-developed a job prioritization model that has significantly streamlined client processes. Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. McCarley is committed to community service through the Junior League of Dallas and Equest.

Brittany McCreery, MD. Vice President of Quality, Safety and Value for Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Seattle). Dr. McCreery leads a team of 60 employees who oversee and implement patient safety, quality and experience initiatives for seven ambulatory care locations and a specialized 20-bed inpatient cancer hospital. Originally joining Fred Hutch Cancer Center in December 2015 as director of medical staff practice, Dr. McCreery demonstrated the dual ability to address complex operational needs like enhancing practice productivity while also developing effective strategies for critical efforts such as provider recruitment. She was promoted to her current role just prior to the 2022 merger of Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and played an important role in ensuring the continuity of patient safety and patient experience during this transition. She has been recognized for her ability to convene a wide array of staff and clinicians to implement cost reduction strategies, improve patient experience and team well-being, and continuously strengthen patient safety. She represents Fred Hutch on several national quality and clinical practice committees.

Jon McManus. Vice President and Chief Data, AI and Development Officer at Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). Mr. McManus’s leadership as vice president and chief data, AI and development officer has modernized Sharp HealthCare’s data warehousing environment to a cloud-native system and significantly increased report accessibility. Mr. McManus introduced a data science-as-a-service program, facilitating rapid model development for clinicians. He also modernized the system’s patient portal, resulting in 275,000 new patient activations in five months, and played a crucial role during Covid-19 in surge planning and organizational efficiency. Mr. McManus also crafted Sharp HealthCare's AI Strategy, established an AI ethics and oversight committee, and implemented over 20 AI features, including SharpAI, which saved over 10,000 hours in productivity.

Michael Morgan. Senior Vice President of Strategic Analytics at the Community Hospital Corporation (Plano, Texas). Mr. Morgan leads Community Hospital Corporation's evaluation of all acquisitions and risk-bearing partnership activities. In addition, he assists CHC’s rural and community hospitals with transition to the rural emergency hospital designation, cash flow forecasting, evaluating debt refinancing opportunities, and service line financial performance and growth. He provides ongoing support to CHC’s hospitals by evaluating service line growth opportunities, debt restructuring initiatives and financial modeling, and evaluation of departmental contribution margins. He also provided valuable leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic by administering CHC’s process for tracking and auditing supplemental funds. He originally joined CHC in December 2014 as director of due diligence, with a background in finance and operations. He has become a CHC subject matter expert, and has published white papers and spoken widely on matters related to healthcare financial management.

LaVonne Pulliam. Chief Compliance Officer at University Hospitals (Cleveland). Ms. Pulliam oversees compliance, ethics, Title IX, and privacy programs at University Hospitals, which is valued at $6 billion. Under her leadership, University Hospitals has seen a 30% increase in engagement during its Compliance and Ethics Week and has implemented several innovative tools to enhance departmental efficiency. She spearheaded a comprehensive culture of compliance survey, revealing that 96% of employees have a positive perception of the compliance program. Recognized for her strategic acumen, Ms. Pulliam serves on the executive leadership team, chairs the UH police oversight committee, and serves as the executive sponsor of the military veterans employee resource group. Thanks in part to her leadership, University Hospitals has been named one of the "World’s Most Ethical Companies" 12 times by Ethisphere.

Melany Rabideau. Founder and Head of Optum Match at UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.). Ms. Rabideau leads the strategic vision and deployment of Optum Match, a new product her team developed within Optum that matches patients with clinicians based on shared values. Ms. Rabideau joined UnitedHealth group in 2021 as a director and quickly advanced as founder and head of Optum Match in 2024. She also continues to adjunct teach and actively support academic institutions internationally. She is an entrepreneurial executive and professor with eclectic experience, achieving results within Fortune 500 companies, community-based health systems, academic medical centers and global health institutions.

Hunter Rogers, PhD. Principal of Ventures Team at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rogers focuses on Cleveland Clinic's life sciences portfolio, broadly focused across therapeutics and diagnostics. He identifies promising technologies developed by physicians and scientists and leads comprehensive due diligence efforts to understand the science behind the technology, the regulatory path, the potential market and possible business strategies, ultimately helping to make informed investment recommendations. Additionally, he is responsible for managing current portfolio companies, including strategic communication with management teams, participation in board meetings, and provision of investment recommendations for subsequent fundraising rounds. He is also tasked with establishing and maintaining relationships within the venture capital community, which entails networking amongst funds with similar interests and potential for future fundraising.

Chethan Sathya, MD. Director for the Center for Gun Violence Prevention at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park N.Y.). Dr. Sathya, a pediatric trauma surgeon and National Institutes of Health-funded researcher, directs Northwell Health’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention, overseeing a comprehensive approach to firearm injury prevention. Spurred by the 350% increase in gun violence at Northwell’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center from 2021-2022, he advocates for treating gun violence as a public health crisis. Dr. Sathya secured a $1.4 million NIH grant to study and implement a groundbreaking screening protocol for firearm injury risk, leading to the screening of thousands of patients. He established the National Gun Violence Prevention Learning Collaborative, recruiting 600 hospitals across 38 states, and helped create a public awareness campaign about unlocked guns in homes. Dr. Sathya’s recent research highlights guns as the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. and, with a New York State grant, he launched a hospital-based violence intervention program. He holds roles with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, as well as the American College of Surgeons, and serves as associate trauma director at Cohen Children’s Medical Center and assistant professor at Hofstra/Northwell.

Amber Schmillen. Vice President of Business Development and Physician Relations at The University of Chicago Medicine (Chicago). Ms. Schmillen oversees strategic initiatives to expand the physician network and enhance hospital and medical group strategies. Her role includes system integration for new ventures, strategic real estate development, and management of corporate transactions like mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Schmillen excels at building and maintaining strong relationships, contributing to better patient care and a stronger healthcare system. She was instrumental in developing UChicago Medicine's Care Network, coordinating healthcare for populations in the greater Chicago market. In 2023, she led the integration of a joint venture between UChicago Medicine and AdventHealth, as well as the development of a 130,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Ind.

Amit Shah. Worldwide Healthcare Business Development Leader for Amazon Web Services (Seattle). Mr. Shah, a global healthcare strategist with Amazon Web Services, drives a $1 billion book of business, focusing on personalized, patient-centric care and cost reduction in healthcare operations. With over 20 years of experience in strategy and analytics, Mr. Shah consistently optimizes business processes and improves patient outcomes through innovative solutions like process automation and omni-channel personalization. He has been recognized for his work in the healthcare sector with the internal Legend Award from Amazon Web Services and Consulting Magazine’s Excellence in Healthcare Award. His commitment to addressing physician burnout and his philanthropic work with organizations like the Houston Food Bank and the American Lung Association demonstrate his dedication to both professional and community wellbeing. He also contributes to advancing primary care technologies with CareConvene, furthering healthcare accessibility and equity.

Mubeen Shakir, MD. Chief Quality and Safety Officer at OU Health (Oklahoma City). In the inaugural chief quality and safety officer role at OU Health, Dr. Shakir ensures high levels of quality and safety and directs performance and clinical improvement strategy. An internal medicine physician and assistant professor of medicine at University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, he previously served as associate vice president of clinical innovation and interim chief safety officer at OU Health. He currently oversees the system, hospital and ambulatory teams for infection prevention, quality and process improvement, patient safety and data analytics. His leadership has significantly improved patient outcomes, process efficiency and high reliability. During his brief tenure, OU Health achieved an 18% reduction in central line associated bloodstream infections and a 40% reduction in catheter-associated urinary tract infections. His team is implementing a cutting-edge, high-reliability platform tool, revolutionizing OU Health’s capability to track patient safety events and oversee pivotal quality metrics, and the system has nearly doubled in engagement in safety reporting. Implementation of safety alerts help identify areas of patient safety risk and celebrate achievements in delivering high-quality, secure and efficient care. Dr. Shakir champions standardized workflow and operations through partnerships across OU Health and has led key initiatives in perioperative process improvement, palliative care and medication safety.

Abhinav Shashank. CEO and Co-founder of Innovaccer (San Francisco). Mr. Shashank has driven Innovaccer's growth from a startup in 2014 to a powerhouse in healthcare IT, recognized for its innovative use of AI and data to solve global healthcare challenges. Under his leadership, Innovaccer has achieved a $3.2 billion valuation, raised $375 million in capital, and garnered over 30 awards and 90 analyst recognitions. Mr. Shashank's strategic vision has led to $1 billion in cumulative cost savings for partners and secured partnerships with over 60 healthcare organizations. Notably, he has been honored in Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia: Enterprise Tech," and other publications.

Chase Tikker. CEO at AdventHealth East Orlando (Fla). As CEO of the 295-bed AdventHealth East Orlando campus, Mr. Tikker drives the planning, operations and growth of hospital services in the surrounding market. The hospital’s 1,930 team members serve nearly 18,000 patients annually, in addition to being home to one of the health system's busiest emergency departments. Mr. Tikker has overseen a steady growth in AdventHealth East Orlando’s volume, with year-over-year surgical and procedural growth rates of more than 10%. Under his leadership, AdventHealth East Orlando has maintained an “A” Leapfrog hospital safety grade rating, and has earned accolades from U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and Healthgrades honoring AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals for overall excellence. A certified public accountant, Mr. Tikker serves on the boards of area business and education organizations. He joined AdventHealth in 2015, serving in finance and physician enterprise operations before moving into executive positions with AdventHealth Orlando and then AdventHealth East Orlando.

David Weis. President and CEO at AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) and AdventHealth's East Volusia Market (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Mr. Weis oversees AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a 362-bed facility with nearly 3,500 employees. Since assuming this role in August 2022, he has spearheaded a $220 million expansion project to enhance the hospital's capacity and services. Under his leadership, the facility has earned numerous accolades, including 25 consecutive "A" Leapfrog safety grades and a 5-star rating from CMS. Mr. Weis' strategic initiatives have positioned AdventHealth Daytona Beach as the No. 1 hospital in Volusia County and the only one in the region to achieve comprehensive stroke center certification from DNV. Additionally, he serves on multiple boards and actively supports community revitalization efforts in Daytona Beach.

Antwan Williams. Assistant Vice President and COO of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood, Fla.). In 2023, Mr. Williams joined Orlando Health as assistant vice president and COO of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital. He oversees hospital operations and develops high-quality, cost-effective programs to meet the needs of patients, physicians and team members. Mr. Williams returns to Orlando Health after serving as vice president of operations for Henry Ford Health in Detroit, where he oversaw a 360-bed teaching hospital and numerous other facilities. Previously, he was administrator for allied health and support services at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. He has also held leadership roles at Geisinger Health in Danville, Pa., directing emergency medicine operations.



Madison Workman. COO of Broward Health North (Deerfield Beach, Fla.). Mr. Workman supervises the operational goals of Broward Health North, a 409-bed level II trauma hospital, overseeing approximately 800 employees. His role entails the management of numerous departments such as engineering, laboratory services, radiology and pharmacy, and has expanded to include leading Broward Health’s safety and security program with over 200 employees systemwide. Mr. Workman collaborates with his leadership team to improve patient care, enhance employee culture, ensure compliance and safety, and build community relationships. He also handles all capital projects, drives employee engagement and meets operational goals through daily executive meetings and regular staff engagement. Since joining Broward Health North as COO in 2023, he has led over $50 million in capital projects and heads monthly councils with other COO leaders across the system. With a history of successful leadership roles, Mr. Workman has received several accolades throughout his career, including the American College of Healthcare Executives South Florida Service Leadership Award.