Cyberattack disrupts clinical operations at Ascension

A cyberattack is disrupting clinical operations at St. Louis-based Ascension.

On May 8, Ascension detected unusual activity on its network and said in a news release that it believes this is due to a cybersecurity incident.

"At this time we continue to investigate the situation. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts," the release reads. "Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues."

Ascension said the incident has affected clinical operations and that it is recommending its business partners "temporarily suspend" their connection to the health system environment.

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant is aiding Ascension's investigation. Ascension said if sensitive information was compromised, it will immediately notify affected individuals.

News outlets are reporting that the incident is affecting Ascension facilities in Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Michigan.

Ascension includes 140 hospitals and 40 older adult living facilities in 19 states.