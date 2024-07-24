Intermountain's chief digital officer departs

Craig Richardville, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health's chief digital and information officer, is stepping down from his role after serving in the position since 2019.

Mr. Richardville made the announcement via LinkedIn July 23.

"It's always sad to leave one place, but the team at Intermountain Health is top notch and I'm so grateful to have served," he wrote.

Mr. Richardville also served as the chief digital and information officer at Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health.

Intermountain confirmed Mr. Richardville's departure to Becker's.