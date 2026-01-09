Nationwide Children’s names ambulatory services leader 

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus has named Dane Snyder, MD, associate chief medical officer for ambulatory services, effective Jan. 1.



Dr. Snyder has spent two decades at the hospital, most recently serving as section chief of primary care pediatrics. In that role, he helped grow the primary care network from 12 to 14 sites and increase annual patient visits to 250,000, according to a Jan. 9 news release. He also served as medical director of ambulatory services and continues to provide care at the Hilltop Primary Care Center.



A professor of pediatrics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Dr. Snyder has led initiatives aimed at improving continuity of care and integrating subspecialty services into primary care. He also played a key role in expanding access and launching online scheduling across the hospital’s specialty clinic network, health system leaders said in the release.



Skyler Kalady, MD, has been named the new section chief of primary care pediatrics.