Alabama hospital names COO

Keon Blackledge has been appointed COO of Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

In the role, Mr. Blackledge will work with hospital leadership to enhance operational efficiency, he wrote in a Dec. 16 LinkedIn post.

He most recently served as senior director of strategic integration at Washington, D.C.-based Catholic Health Association of the United States. Prior to that, he was senior operations director at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital is a 595-bed facility and part of Orlando (Fla.) Health.