Pandemic is out of control, most Americans say: 4 survey findings

About 88 percent of Americans do not think the nation's COVID-19 outbreak is under control, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey includes responses from a national sample of 1,002 U.S. adults collected via phone from Jan. 10-13.

Four survey findings:

1. Fifty-two percent of respondents said they thought COVID-19 was "not at all under control" in the U.S., up from 35 percent in an October 2020 poll.

2. Another 36 percent said they thought the virus was "somewhat" under control in the U.S. Only 11 percent said the virus was "completely" or "mostly" under control.

3. Sixty percent of respondents said they were worried that they or a family member would contract COVID-19, down from 65 percent in October.

4. Forty percent said they would definitely get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them. Another 23 percent said they'd probably get the vaccine.

To view the full survey, click here.

