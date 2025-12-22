Health systems expand Amazon One Medical partnerships

Health systems across the U.S. are expanding partnerships with Amazon’s One Medical, citing improved access to primary care, patient growth and lessons learned around digital-first, consumer-oriented care delivery.

From Northeast Ohio to the Pacific Northwest, leaders say the collaborations have moved beyond pilot phases and are increasingly viewed as durable strategies to address physician shortages, meet employer demand and adapt to shifting patient expectations.

In 2025, Cleveland Clinic, Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.) shared insights with Becker’s about their partnerships with One Medical. Each system pointed to access as a central driver behind continued investment in the collaboration.

Cleveland Clinic partnered with One Medical in October 2024 to bring the hybrid primary care model to Northeast Ohio. Its first cobranded clinic opened in Avon, with another planned for Shaker Heights in early 2026. James Gutierrez, MD, chief of the Cleveland Clinic Primary Care Institute, told Becker’s in September the partnership enables the system to expand access faster while tailoring the model to the local market.

Hartford HealthCare is also growing a partnership that began in 2022. Three One Medical sites are operational across Connecticut, with more planned. The system reports an average of 750 visits per month across virtual and in-person care. One Medical is positioned as an affordable, membership-based option for employers and benefits programs, Debra Hayes, chief integration officer at Hartford HealthCare, told Becker’s in August.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has seen direct market growth through the partnership. Nearly two years after its Seattle launch, the system works with about 35 One Medical primary care providers and gains roughly 350 net new patients per month, patients who had not used the system in the previous three years, Tom Kruse, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, told Becker’s in August.

Mr. Kruse described One Medical as a “growth engine,” noting it has increased total primary care capacity in the Seattle market by more than 25% while remaining cost-competitive with the system’s employed physician model. Many of the new patients are commercially insured, contributing to financial stability alongside expanded access.

Although each partnership is structured differently, leaders at all three systems agree on the broader takeaway: One Medical offers a scalable, flexible way to expand primary care without relying solely on traditional employment models.