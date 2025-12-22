UR Medicine launches hospital at home

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine has rolled out hospital at home, becoming the first health system in Monroe County (N.Y.) to offer the service.

CMS approved the health system’s flagship Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for acute hospital care at home in June 2024, and the six-hospital system took a “pragmatic and deliberate approach” to building the care offering, a leader told Becker’s for a January story.

Patients receive twice-daily nursing visits, once-a-day virtual check-ins with a physician, and, if needed, breathing treatments, in-home physical and occupational therapy evaluations, IV medications, and supplemental oxygen.

The care model “allows us to treat acute illness safely without keeping patients in the hospital longer than necessary, while helping them recover in a more comfortable and familiar setting,” said Justin Hopkin, MD, chief of hospital medicine for University of Rochester Medical Center and the hospital-at-home program, in a Dec. 22 news release.