NYC reports zero COVID-19 deaths; Florida sees 15K cases in 1 day — 6 updates

The U.S. reported more than 68,000 new COVID-19 cases July 10, the seventh daily record set in 11 days, according to data analyzed by The New York Times. Globally, more than 230,000 infections were reported July 12, a new record for daily cases, according to The Washington Post.

Six updates:

1. Five states have set records for average daily COVID-19 deaths over the past week, while 20 states reported record new case averages, according to The Washington Post. Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi and Texas saw record-setting average daily fatalities, though testing has remained steady, the Post reports.

2. Florida reported 15,299 new COVID-19 cases July 12, the largest daily case count set by any state since the pandemic began, NPR reports. Previous records were in California last week (11,694 cases) and New York on April 15 (11,571 cases), according to The Washington Post. Wisconsin also reported a record single-day increase this weekend with 926 new cases confirmed July 11.

3. New York City reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first day in months, The Washington Post reports. The zero deaths July 12 marks a significant decrease since April 7, when nearly 600 deaths were reported by the city.

4. Delayed COVID-19 test results are complicating efforts to control the virus's spread, health experts told The Washington Post. Some labs in Florida said turnaround time for test results may be up to 10 days, according to Jason Mahon, a spokesman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Such delays make contact tracing efforts "almost useless," Dr. Crystal Watson, a public health expert at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, told the Post. "By the time a person is getting results, they already have symptoms, their contacts may already have symptoms and have gone on to infect others."

5. Mississippi's governor has mandated face masks be worn in public and limited nonessential gatherings in 13 counties, according to NPR. "Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat and we are in the middle of a spike," Gov. Tate Reeves said July 10.

6. The American Academy of Pediatrics walked back its statement calling for children to be physically present in school this fall. AAP and three other education associations issued a new statement July 10, saying "public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics."

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 3,304,942

Deaths: 135,205

Recovered: 1,006,326



Counts reflect data available as of 9 a.m. CDT July 13.

