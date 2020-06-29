Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29
There are 32 states where the total number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising, six states where the number is falling and 13 states where the number is stabilizing in the U.S., as of 7:19 a.m. CDT June 29, according to The New York Times.
The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 29.
Note: States are listed alphabetically.
States where new cases are rising:
• Alaska
• Arizona
• Arkansas
• California
• Colorado
• Delaware
• Florida
• Georgia
• Hawaii
• Idaho
• Iowa
• Kansas
• Kentucky
• Louisiana
• Michigan
• Mississippi
• Missouri
• Montana
• Nevada
• New Mexico
• Ohio
• Oklahoma
• Oregon
• Pennsylvania
• South Carolina
• Tennessee
• Texas
• Utah
• Washington
• West Virginia
• Wisconsin
• Wyoming
States where new cases are falling:
• Maryland
• New Hampshire
• Rhode Island
• South Dakota
• Vermont
• Washington, D.C.
States where new cases are stabilizing:
• Alabama
• Connecticut
• Illinois
• Indiana
• Maine
• Massachusetts
• Minnesota
• Nebraska
• New Jersey
• New York
• North Carolina
• North Dakota
• Virginia
