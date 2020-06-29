Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29

There are 32 states where the total number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising, six states where the number is falling and 13 states where the number is stabilizing in the U.S., as of 7:19 a.m. CDT June 29, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 29.

Note: States are listed alphabetically.

States where new cases are rising:

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Hawaii

• Idaho

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Michigan

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Washington

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

• Wyoming

States where new cases are falling:

• Maryland

• New Hampshire

• Rhode Island

• South Dakota

• Vermont

• Washington, D.C.



States where new cases are stabilizing:

• Alabama

• Connecticut

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Maine

• Massachusetts

• Minnesota

• Nebraska

• New Jersey

• New York

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• Virginia

More articles on public health:

How COVID-19 affects the brain: 4 things to know

12 states with the fastest COVID-19 spread: June 26

Daily US cases hit new high; White House reconvenes task force — 6 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.