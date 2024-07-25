Former Memorial Hermann CEO dies

Chuck Stokes, former president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, died July 23, according to a LinkedIn post by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Mr. Stokes, who served as ACHE chair-elect from 2016 to 2017, chair from 2017 to 2018, and immediate past chair from 2018 to 2019, established a healthcare career spanning four decades.

He worked as an orderly, critical care nurse and nurse executive before serving as COO of four prominent health systems, according to the ACHE. He then served as president of North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo before joining Memorial Hermann in 2008 as COO. Mr. Stokes assumed the top post at Memorial Hermann in 2017 until his retirement two years later.

"That trajectory from bedside caregiver to the head of a $5.6 billion organization instilled in him a deep passion for servant leadership and a desire to help others strengthen their leadership skills and grow their executive capacities," the ACHE post said.

During his tenure, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital became the first hospital in the Houston area to receive the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. NMMC also received the Baldrige award in 2006 while Mr. Stokes was president, according to the ACHE.

"Chuck inspired creativity, engendered support and repeatedly guided organizations toward excellence in patient care," the ACHE post said. "He was instrumental in shaping healthcare today and inspiring many to be servant leaders to their patients and communities. He stood for quality, safety and the highest of ethical standards — all while bringing focus, passion and purpose to his work. And he was an avid mentor who believed in bringing out the best in everyone."

Scott Becker, founder of Becker's Healthcare, shared, "Chuck Stokes was a remarkably kind and centered leader. He was a great CEO and health system leader. More importantly, he was one of the nicest and most giving and straightforward people I have ever known. We will miss him."















