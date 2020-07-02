COVID-19 not keeping most Americans away from their physicians, survey shows

About 83 percent of Americans said they are no longer delaying visiting a physician due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey shows.

The findings are part of the COVID-19 Patient Confidence Study, conducted weekly by Healthgrades in partnership with research agency Infosurv. The surveys began March 27. The most recent findings are based on responses from 200 U.S. healthcare consumers polled on June 11.

The latest findings show that 69 percent of the respondents feel comfortable starting a new treatment within the next two months. About 60 percent said they feel comfortable visiting their primary care physician tomorrow for a check-up, and 63 percent feel comfortable visiting a specialist tomorrow.

View more findings here.

More articles on public health:

How COVID-19 affects the brain: 4 things to know

12 states with the fastest COVID-19 spread: June 26

Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.